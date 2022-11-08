Read full article on original website
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
Carscoops
Porsche Confirms Dakar Name For Go-Anywhere 911, Launches Nov 16
California is about as far from Dakar in Africa as it’s possible to get on this planet, but that’s where Porsche will launch its long awaited all-terrain 911 during the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. Inspired by, and named after Porsche’s breakthrough 1984 victory at the...
Carscoops
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Carscoops
Aehra SUV Unveiled As An Aggressive And Aerodynamic Ultra Premium EV
Economic headwinds have put a damper on the EV startup craze, but that hasn’t stopped Milan-based Aehra from unveiling the design of their first vehicle. Simply known as the SUV at this point, the model is being billed as an ultra premium electric vehicle that is a “peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.”
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Carscoops
Volvo Appears To Tease An Entry-Level Electric SUV For 2023
Volvo appears to have taken a cue from the late Steve Jobs by having a ‘one more thing’ moment during the unveiling of the EX90. As a reward for fans who watched the livestream until the end, Volvo apparently teased a smaller electric crossover coming in 2023. The...
TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month
The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
Carscoops
Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8
Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
BMW i5 M50 Electric Sedan Spied Silently Cruising The Nurburging
It's no secret that the next generation of the BMW 5 Series is going electric. We've spied the i5 a few times before, and we've even managed to get a look at the car's pre-production interior. Our spies in Germany have brought us another look at the new i5, and in an M-flavored.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops
Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans
Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Super Sedan Rendered Into Reality
This story contains an illustration for the next M5 made by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. A new generation of BMW M5 is in the works and these renderings provide us a hint at what it could look like. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers have...
msn.com
Hurrah! Porsche has confirmed that the 911 Dakar is coming
Steady thine senses, as it turns out the rumours were true and the spy shots were real: Porsche has announced that it will unveil an off-road-spec 911 at the upcoming LA Auto Show later this month. And yes, Porsche has chosen the name 911 Dakar. Initially we assumed that a...
Carscoops
Manhart Previews Tuned BMW M3 Touring With 641 HP
The BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe duo were recently joined by the M3 Touring, combining similar performance credentials with extra practicality. Manhart has already played around with the M3 sedan, so it was about time for them to announce their tuning kit for the estate which is called MH3 650 Touring.
Carscoops
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Has Sold Out All Of Its Cars Through Mid-2024
While most consumers are worried about the economy and rising inflation, Lamborghini is enjoying its most successful year to date and things won’t slow down anytime soon. The Italian car manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and is on track to exceed its 2021 sales record of 8,405 units. Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini’s most popular model with some 4,834 units sold this year.
Carscoops
Electric Moke Californian Goes Up For Order, Starts At $41,900
Moke International announced the return of the Californian earlier this year and now the company has revealed the EV will start at $41,900. The Moke Californian is currently available to order and customers can secure a build slot with a refundable deposit of $990. However, the company has “already received strong interest,” so they’re advising fans to act fast as only 325 units will be offered in the United States annually.
