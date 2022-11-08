NATCHITOCHES – Visitation is Friday evening and the funeral is Saturday afternoon for Jerry Pierce, considered “The Father of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.”. Pierce was Hall of Fame chairman from 1971-90 and was the catalyst for the creation of a permanent display in Northwestern State University’s basketball arena, Prather Coliseum as he was a university administrator. Pierce spearheaded development of an annual induction ceremony and served as master of ceremonies and coordinated all induction elections and events until he reluctantly gave up the role in April 1990 when he was promoted to vice president of external affairs.

