NEW ORLEANS – A couple of news items over the last seven days – one positive and one sad – have brought back some memories this week. For the first time since 1949, a ranked Tulane football team will host another ranked team Saturday when the Green Wave, at No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meets No. 22 UCF at 2:30 p.m. at Yulman Stadium, with the American Athletic Conference championship very much in play.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO