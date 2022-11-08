Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Mentors and games all come together this week
NEW ORLEANS – A couple of news items over the last seven days – one positive and one sad – have brought back some memories this week. For the first time since 1949, a ranked Tulane football team will host another ranked team Saturday when the Green Wave, at No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meets No. 22 UCF at 2:30 p.m. at Yulman Stadium, with the American Athletic Conference championship very much in play.
crescentcitysports.com
Holloway matches career high as Tulane downs McNeese, 75-58
NEW ORLEANS – A 25-point night from Collin Holloway helped push Tulane past McNeese State, 75-58, on Friday night in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Holloway tied his career high of 25-points in the win. Kevin Cross nabbed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Jaylen Forbes scored 11 with six rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane’s Michael Pratt earns New Orleans Athlete of the Month honor for October
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who has led the Green Wave to an 8-1 record, has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for October. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Comments / 0