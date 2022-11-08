Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crescentcitysports.com
No. 25 Southeastern keeps Southland title hopes alive with win over league-leading Northwestern State
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 23-7 victory over Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC)...
crescentcitysports.com
Strong third quarter fuels LA Tech comeback win over A-State on Education Day
RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team got off to a 2-0 start in front of nearly three thousand local students for the annual Education Day game with a 59-56 win over Arkansas State Thursday on Karl Malone Court. Salma Bates tied her career-high with 17...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Demons fall to hot-shooting Cowgirls in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. – It took a little time for the Oklahoma State shooters to warm up, but once they did Northwestern State was unable to keep pace in an 89-51 loss on Friday night. After going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Cowgirls finished the...
crescentcitysports.com
Adjustments, second-half surge lift Demons past Ouachita Baptist
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team underwent plenty of change in the offseason. In the Demons’ home opener Thursday afternoon, it was a series of much more subtle changes that produced a 79-68 victory against visiting Ouachita Baptist inside Prather Coliseum. “I really want to...
crescentcitysports.com
Arrangements set for Jerry Pierce, ‘Father of the Hall of Fame’
NATCHITOCHES – Visitation is Friday evening and the funeral is Saturday afternoon for Jerry Pierce, considered “The Father of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.”. Pierce was Hall of Fame chairman from 1971-90 and was the catalyst for the creation of a permanent display in Northwestern State University’s basketball arena, Prather Coliseum as he was a university administrator. Pierce spearheaded development of an annual induction ceremony and served as master of ceremonies and coordinated all induction elections and events until he reluctantly gave up the role in April 1990 when he was promoted to vice president of external affairs.
Comments / 0