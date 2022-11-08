ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Lady Demons fall to hot-shooting Cowgirls in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – It took a little time for the Oklahoma State shooters to warm up, but once they did Northwestern State was unable to keep pace in an 89-51 loss on Friday night. After going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Cowgirls finished the...
Adjustments, second-half surge lift Demons past Ouachita Baptist

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team underwent plenty of change in the offseason. In the Demons’ home opener Thursday afternoon, it was a series of much more subtle changes that produced a 79-68 victory against visiting Ouachita Baptist inside Prather Coliseum. “I really want to...
Arrangements set for Jerry Pierce, ‘Father of the Hall of Fame’

NATCHITOCHES – Visitation is Friday evening and the funeral is Saturday afternoon for Jerry Pierce, considered “The Father of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.”. Pierce was Hall of Fame chairman from 1971-90 and was the catalyst for the creation of a permanent display in Northwestern State University’s basketball arena, Prather Coliseum as he was a university administrator. Pierce spearheaded development of an annual induction ceremony and served as master of ceremonies and coordinated all induction elections and events until he reluctantly gave up the role in April 1990 when he was promoted to vice president of external affairs.
