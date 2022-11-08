ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Badger Herald

UPDATED: Ron Johnson wins U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin

Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Senator, won a tight race for U.S. Senate over Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, according to the Associated Press. Johnson won by less than 30,000 votes, receiving 50.5% of votes, with Barnes receiving 49.5%, according to the Associated Press. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Johnson, scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan Advance

MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’

The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space […] The post MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

