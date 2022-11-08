Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Connected Cooking: A Guide to Smart Kitchen Robots
Build the kitchen of the future with these intelligent automatons. Until we live in a glorious future where all our dietary needs are met by ingesting three simple pills, someone in your home will need to do the cooking. Fortunately, that someone doesn't need to be you. From automated arms...
How Real Chefs Keep Their Kitchens Organized And Clutter-Free
From pantry to countertop, here’s how to streamline a kitchen fit for a cook.
ETOnline.com
Stock Up and Save 20% On Your Thanksgiving Dinner Essentials With Amazon's Newest Offer
Prices at the grocery store seem to be increasing exponentially between each visit. The higher prices slowly eat away at your budget, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, the dent in your wallet is going to be a lot more noticeable. With all the extra expenses that come with the holiday season, it's important to score the savings where you can, and right now that's at Amazon.
I cut my yearly energy bill by $360 by unplugging three vampire gadgets – how you can do it too
DAVID Hampshere slashed his yearly energy bill by unplugging three gadgets at home - and it's simple for you to do too. The real estate expert, 55, had long noticed he always had several computers plugged in, but he would only use them one at a time. So one day,...
4 Simple Hotel Hacks Make Life So Much Easier for Housekeeping
We should all be doing this from here on out.
US’s cheapest store for 10 essential grocery items for your fridge and pantry, from fresh produce to canned goods
AS prices continue to rise, shoppers around the US can count on Aldi for low-cost groceries. With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, the large retailer offers tons of great deals despite rising inflation. Back in 2020, the grocery chain took the top spot for the cheapest grocery store in...
This Under $10 Kitchen Tool Is Guaranteed to Keep Your Air Fryer Sparkling Clean
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We used to think that we had all of the kitchen appliances we needed, but there have been a few real wins in the past few years. Keurig K-Cup machines made it easier for us to have drinkable coffee at home, our Instant Pot went from being a novelty to being used more than our stove top, and we truly don’t know how we lived before getting an air fryer. Our air fryer makes it possible to reheat pizza, wings,...
Black Friday Lawn Mower Sales Are Back: Here Are Our Picks for 2022
Lawn mowers are an essential outdoor appliance and a requirement for beautiful landscaping. Anyone who’s used an ineffective lawn mower knows that quality often hinges on price—but Black Friday is the best time to score lawn mower sales at hardware stores like Lowe’s and Tractor Supply and big-box stores like Walmart. Look to these deals for a mower suited to any lawn that runs effectively and doesn’t break the bank.
Yahoo!
5 useful kitchen gadgets starting at just $5
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. When it’s time to slice veggies or hard-boil eggs, don’t worry about bringing out the old cutting board or boiling a pot of water. Instead of prepping food the old-fashioned way, invest in one or more of these kitchen gadgets to speed up the process while giving you delicious homemade results. The best part? They're all available for less than $25 on Amazon.
ABC 4
Helping kids get excited for Thanksgiving with a DIY costume
Just because Halloween ended last week doesn’t mean it’s time to stop dressing up. Rose Storey alongside her two darling little ones shared a fun DIY Thanksgiving inspired costume. This costume will be a big hit with the kiddos. It is both a great activity and a cute thing to wear.
Get to know Material, the kitchenware brand designing beautiful products for the home cook
Known for its thoughtful, pared-down selection of cookware and tableware for the home, Material is the New York-based kitchenware brand founded by home cooks Eunice Byun and Dave Nguyen. To learn more about the brand, we spoke with Byun about the brand’s bestselling products and the future of Material.
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Win a Morphy Richards slow cooker to help you save this winter - 5 to give away
With the cost-of-living crisis placing financial strain on UK households, many families are looking at ways they can make a saving - especially when it comes to reducing energy consumption. As a result, people are turning to money-saving kitchen appliances, including air fryers and slow cookers. According to USwitch, slow...
notebookcheck.net
Botslab M20 robot mop with quad-mopping pads and self-cleaning dock is crowdfunding
The Botslab M20 robot mop is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company claims that it is the first robot mop with quad-mopping pads. The rolling mop pads can rotate at 200 rpm, providing up to 10 N of pressure for a deep clean, and a smart carpet detection feature ensures the device does not dispense water on the wrong surfaces.
thepioneerwoman.com
Ree Drummond's Gift Guide Is Here for All Your Holiday Shopping
Whether you like it or not, we are already in the thick of it—the holiday shopping season, that is! You're making a list and checking it twice, and you realize you have a lot of people to shop for. But hey, don't panic, because our very own Ree Drummond has come to the rescue! She just launched a gift guide on Walmart.com with the top picks from The Pioneer Woman line, and there's something for everyone on your gift list (including yourself, of course!)
First Look: Philips Hue Festavia String Lights, Bring a Smart Touch to Your Christmas Tree
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We know you probably don’t want to hear this, but Christmas is next month. The good news is that we’ve already got you covered with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, but that’s only if you’re looking to buy for other people. If you’re decorating your own home, things can be trickier. You might already have some ideas in mind, maybe you’re a smart home fanatic who knows all about the best smart lights, and you’re thinking about using them. Well, you...
ETOnline.com
Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays
Your baking and cookware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. Whether you're treating yourself to a new kitchen companion or shopping for a gorgeous gift ahead of the holidays, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Black Friday Sale. Until Nov 14, you can get ceramic bakeware and more Great Jones collections at an incredible discount — up to 50% off.
Cult of Mac
Up your cooking game with more than 70% off these Japanese chef’s knives
Design matters, and that doesn’t just apply to the phones you buy or the apps you depend on. The hand tools you regularly use can make or break your experience, and practically nothing exemplifies this more than your kitchen knives. A sharp knife may be intimidating, but it’s ultimately safer in the kitchen.
