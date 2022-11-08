ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ residents captured the spectacular fall foliage

We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey. This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few. Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.
Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’

BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years. Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department...
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?

As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
