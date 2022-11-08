ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County residents to vote on Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 7 next year

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will asked voters to approve the seventh iteration of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax next spring. The school board approved the referendum and call for special election to be held on March 21, 2023 to continue the one-cent sales tax of up to $350 million in collection as well as approval of $434.6 million in general obligation bonds.
