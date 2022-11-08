ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Christie or Murphy for president? NJ says don’t bother

How about another White House run for Chris Christie?. New Jersey voters say don't bother. A new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows little to no encouragement from New Jersey Democrats and Republicans for the current or former governors to seek the highest office in the land. Just 30% of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police

TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ approves $375K to improve mental health self-help centers

TRENTON — The state Department of Human Services is contracting the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to train and assist peer support workers at 30 wellness centers across almost every county that provide mental health services. DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced the $375,000 program's launch in a release...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
