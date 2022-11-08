The W3bstream has finally been delivered. However, this is claimed to be one of the very top creations coming from the stable of IoTeX. However, this is indeed going to change the entire scenario as the W3bstream happens to be a decentralized framework that will be connecting smart devices to smart contracts. It will alternately effectively shake up the machine-based economy. It will also offer new-age and highly developed tools and middleware. However, this quickens the go-to-market scenarios for all the creators and developers.

2 DAYS AGO