Memphis, TN

WREG

Former Methodist employees charged with HIPAA violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been charged with HIPAA violations, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kirby Dandridge, Sylvia Taylor, Kara Thompson, Melanie Russell, and Adrianna Taber were indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis. According to the DOJ, the indictment states that between November 2017 and December […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ccjdigital.com

Forward Air acquires Alabama-based intermodal carrier

Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. Forward Air Corporation (CCJ Top 250, No. 57) is set to acquire the assets of Chickasaw Container Services (CCS), a privately held intermodal drayage carrier. The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in November 2022.
MOBILE, AL
actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN

