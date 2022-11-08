Read full article on original website
Former Methodist employees charged with HIPAA violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been charged with HIPAA violations, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kirby Dandridge, Sylvia Taylor, Kara Thompson, Melanie Russell, and Adrianna Taber were indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis. According to the DOJ, the indictment states that between November 2017 and December […]
ccjdigital.com
Forward Air acquires Alabama-based intermodal carrier
Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. Forward Air Corporation (CCJ Top 250, No. 57) is set to acquire the assets of Chickasaw Container Services (CCS), a privately held intermodal drayage carrier. The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in November 2022.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
actionnews5.com
U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
actionnews5.com
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
More dry shampoos found to cause cancer, report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dry shampoo users: you may want to take a closer look at the ingredients before you spray it in your hair. A new report found a known carcinogen may be more common in dry shampoo than previously thought. The chemical is called benzene and it’s known...
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Law students help fight against the blight in Memphis neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The blight neighborhoods face continue to be one of the biggest issues many people face in Memphis. Since 1996 members of the Klondike-Smokey City Community Development Corporation have been doing their part to help facilitate economic growth in North Memphis communities. “I’m proud of Klondike, and...
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Germantown (Germantown, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Germantown on Thursday evening. According to Germantown police, the collision happened at around 6 p.m. on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road.
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Street at around 11:10 p.m. The Memphis Police Department confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
