Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney
Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
mprnews.org
Wintry weather up north; metro thunderstorm chance; chilly weekend ahead
It felt more like May than November Thursday morning in the Twin Cities, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Our average Twin Cities high is 45 degrees on Nov. 10. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported 68 degrees at 11 a.m. Temperatures could still rise a bit more. A cold front will...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
fox9.com
Mary Moriarty wants to be a different kind of prosecutor for Hennepin County — how will her impact be judged?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In her campaign to be the next Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty often emphasized her plan to use a "data-driven" approach as a prosecutor. She turned to that theme in an interview after she was declared the winner and again the next day on the FOX 9 morning news.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
mprnews.org
Minneapolis high school tackles heavy topics through song and dance
As high schools in Minnesota open their fall plays, many are producing classics, like Shakespeare or movie adaptations. One Minneapolis public school, Washburn High School is performing “Spring Awakening,” the 2007 Tony award-winning musical that tackles teen pregnancy, suicide, and family abuse. Some may think the mature themes inappropriate for a high school production.
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Comments / 3