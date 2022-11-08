ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Saint Paul, MN

MinnPost

How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney

Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis high school tackles heavy topics through song and dance

As high schools in Minnesota open their fall plays, many are producing classics, like Shakespeare or movie adaptations. One Minneapolis public school, Washburn High School is performing “Spring Awakening,” the 2007 Tony award-winning musical that tackles teen pregnancy, suicide, and family abuse. Some may think the mature themes inappropriate for a high school production.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

