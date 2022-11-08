Read full article on original website
Bears to Face Lipscomb in ASUN Championship
CONWAY, Ark. - Championship Saturday is upon the Central Arkansas men's soccer team! Playing for the ASUN Championship title on Saturday, the Bears will square off against the No. 1 seed Lipscomb for the second time this season. Kickoff against the Bisons is set for 7 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn.
Sugar Bears take down Austin Peay on senior day
CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas volleyball team had a complete performance versus Austin Peay, winning in three sets on senior night in front of a packed Prince Center on Friday evening. The win lifts UCA to 19-9 on the season and an 11-4 ASUN mark. The first start...
BEARS CELEBRATE VETERANS AND VICTORY
CONWAY, Ark. _ The basketball took a back seat to the recognition and celebration of Veteran's Day on Friday night at the Farris Center.. The University of Central Arkansas Bears turned in a workmanlike 107-56 victory over their friends from across town, the Hendrix Warriors in front of a crowd of 1,527 on "Salute to Service Night" in conjunction with the Little Rock Air Force Base. The teams joined in saluting the veterans and active military in attendance and also got to be a part of a halftime ceremony where cadets took their oaths to join the United States Air Force and United States Army.
BEARS ON ROAD TO FACE LUMBERJACKS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas _ Two old Southland Conference rivals will meet up again in a non-conference matchup Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium. The University of Central Arkansas Bears (4-5, 3-1) travel to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 2-1) at 4 p.m. The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3, The Point 94.1 and on ESPN+.
BEARS HOST WARRIORS ON SALUTE TO SERVICE NIGHT
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will host their old friends from across town on Friday night when the Hendrix Warriors come to the Farris Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 on "Salute to Service" night in conjunction with the Little Rock Air Force Base. All active and retired military will receive special $5 tickets with a valid ID. A ceremony with cadets taking their oath to join the United States Air Force will be conducted at halftime.
Bears Race to NCAA South Central Regional Meet
CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears Men's and Women's Cross Country teams are headed to the NCAA South Central Regional meet tomorrow. The meet will be hosted by Texas A&M University at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The women's team will begin their 6K race...
