CONWAY, Ark. _ The basketball took a back seat to the recognition and celebration of Veteran's Day on Friday night at the Farris Center.. The University of Central Arkansas Bears turned in a workmanlike 107-56 victory over their friends from across town, the Hendrix Warriors in front of a crowd of 1,527 on "Salute to Service Night" in conjunction with the Little Rock Air Force Base. The teams joined in saluting the veterans and active military in attendance and also got to be a part of a halftime ceremony where cadets took their oaths to join the United States Air Force and United States Army.

