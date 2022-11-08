ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday. After missing the past two games, Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Tannehill, who was injured in a Week 7...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rule out left tackle James Hurst (concussion), down 3 starting OL vs. Steelers

This is bad. The New Orleans Saints ruled out left tackle James Hurst at halftime in their Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning three of their five starting offensive linemen are unavailable: Hurst entered the NFL concussion protocol, with left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) and center Erik McCoy (calf) each already inactive with injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields and Cole Kmet score 2 TDs as the Bears lead the Lions

The Chicago Bears are finding their groove on offense in the second half against the Detroit Lions and it’s all thanks to Justin Fields and Cole Kmet. After an impressive touchdown drive to end the first half that was capped off by a Fields rushing score, the Bears got back to it in the second half. Fields led the Bears on a scoring drive that spanned 10 plays and 76 yards, capped by a strike to Kmet in the end zone. The tight end climbed the ladder to secure the catch and give the Bears the 17-10 lead. But the two weren’t done yet.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Juwan Johnson breaks tie with Michael Thomas to lead Saints in TD catches

Take a bow, Juwan Johnson. The tight end caught a much-needed touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers before halftime on Sunday, helping to tie the game after the New Orleans Saints fell behind by an early double-digit deficit. It was a big moment for Johnson as he continues to improve this season, but it also broke his tie with Michael Thomas for the Saints’ team lead in touchdown catches.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule). Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game is full of storylines. Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau. Ezekiel Elliott's potential return to the field. Aaron Rodgers' attempt to avoid a sixth straight loss. The list goes on. But I see Tony Pollard stealing the spotlight. The Dallas RB rushes for 200 yards after logging a career-high 147 scrimmage yards last time out.
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray injured his hamstring in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle....
NFL

Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants

When Brandin Cooks puts his game jersey on again today, it will be missing something -- the "C" near his right shoulder. The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver's captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Next Woman Up: Stephanie Kolloff O'Neill, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Rebuilding the Panthers & DJ's top 25 rookies at midseason

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys rebuild the Panthers and explain how the team can improve in the future through the draft and free agency. Next, the pair look at Bucky's top 5 playmaker groups in the NFL. After that, the duo hit on some of the names on DJ's list of the top 25 rookies at midseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss two college running backs that the public should watch out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy