Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos
Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday. After missing the past two games, Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Tannehill, who was injured in a Week 7...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined vs. Jaguars after brutal hit
Kansas City's second-leading receiver was placed in concussion protocol after helmet-to-helmet hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.
Saints rule out left tackle James Hurst (concussion), down 3 starting OL vs. Steelers
This is bad. The New Orleans Saints ruled out left tackle James Hurst at halftime in their Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning three of their five starting offensive linemen are unavailable: Hurst entered the NFL concussion protocol, with left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) and center Erik McCoy (calf) each already inactive with injuries.
Justin Fields and Cole Kmet score 2 TDs as the Bears lead the Lions
The Chicago Bears are finding their groove on offense in the second half against the Detroit Lions and it’s all thanks to Justin Fields and Cole Kmet. After an impressive touchdown drive to end the first half that was capped off by a Fields rushing score, the Bears got back to it in the second half. Fields led the Bears on a scoring drive that spanned 10 plays and 76 yards, capped by a strike to Kmet in the end zone. The tight end climbed the ladder to secure the catch and give the Bears the 17-10 lead. But the two weren’t done yet.
WATCH: Juwan Johnson breaks tie with Michael Thomas to lead Saints in TD catches
Take a bow, Juwan Johnson. The tight end caught a much-needed touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers before halftime on Sunday, helping to tie the game after the New Orleans Saints fell behind by an early double-digit deficit. It was a big moment for Johnson as he continues to improve this season, but it also broke his tie with Michael Thomas for the Saints’ team lead in touchdown catches.
NFL, IFAF Continue Expansion of Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of Germany and Mexico Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Jakob Johnson, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sebastian Vollmer are among the latest to join an all-star team of men and...
NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule). Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game is full of storylines. Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau. Ezekiel Elliott's potential return to the field. Aaron Rodgers' attempt to avoid a sixth straight loss. The list goes on. But I see Tony Pollard stealing the spotlight. The Dallas RB rushes for 200 yards after logging a career-high 147 scrimmage yards last time out.
RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout
Several running backs seem poised to step into bigger roles as we head into the second half of the 2022 NFL season. Here are four guys I expect to break out over the next couple months:. As a rookie in 2021, Carter led the Jets with 964 scrimmage yards. Yet,...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams
Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray injured his hamstring in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle....
Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants
When Brandin Cooks puts his game jersey on again today, it will be missing something -- the "C" near his right shoulder. The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver's captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days.
Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play and receive significant playing time in Sunday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Golladay had initially been considered a questionable from the team's injury report. Golladay was a limited participant in...
Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas' big decision
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- How will the Cowboys handle the backfield in the offseason?. But first, a look at five high-profile players with a LOT riding on the next...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident Kliff Kingsbury, players 'can get this thing turned around'
The Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-6 record, far below their expectations and a far cry from their 8-1 record a year ago at this same point. In the face of that regression, general manager Steve Keim has been willing to shoulder the blame.
Next Woman Up: Stephanie Kolloff O'Neill, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Move the Sticks: Rebuilding the Panthers & DJ's top 25 rookies at midseason
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys rebuild the Panthers and explain how the team can improve in the future through the draft and free agency. Next, the pair look at Bucky's top 5 playmaker groups in the NFL. After that, the duo hit on some of the names on DJ's list of the top 25 rookies at midseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss two college running backs that the public should watch out for.
NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day
The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America.
Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach against advice from Colts' top executives
Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach over the advice of his team's top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it, per sources. It was the latest power move by the passionate and...
