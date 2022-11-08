ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts

The NFL announced an expansion of its partnership with top research universities to collect data from on-field head impacts – through novel mouthguard sensors – to augment injury reduction efforts at the professional and collegiate level, including through rules changes and the development of higher-performing equipment. Joining the program this year are universities Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt.
