Phoenix Suns special edition jerseys pay homage to 22 tribal nations within Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On the Navajo Nation, basketball is an integral part of the community and many members cheer on the Phoenix Suns. Now the team is paying tribute to the Navajo Nation and the 21 other federally-recognized tribal nations in the state through the new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform.
NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts
The NFL announced an expansion of its partnership with top research universities to collect data from on-field head impacts – through novel mouthguard sensors – to augment injury reduction efforts at the professional and collegiate level, including through rules changes and the development of higher-performing equipment. Joining the program this year are universities Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt.
Hurricane Nicole forcing Phoenix Suns to change travel plans to Orlando
MINNEAPOLIS – Hurricane Nicole is making everyone change travel arrangements heading into Florida. That includes the Phoenix Suns. Instead of traveling from Minneapolis to Orlando on Thursday for Friday's game against the Magic, the...
Get insights on USC and Colorado from a writer who covers both teams
With the USC-Colorado game taking place on Friday night in Los Angeles, we are working with our friends at Buffaloes Wire to give you plenty of insights into Colorado football. Our collaboration with Buffaloes Wire this week enables us to get some insights not only on CU itself, but on...
Arizona high school football Week 13 schedule, Richard Obert's picks
Here is the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Week 13 high school football schedule. Richard Obert's picks are in captial letters. The majority of games are Thursday night this week due to Friday being Veterans Day. All games 7 p.m, unless noted. 6A Conference. Thursday. PEORIA LIBERTY at Anthem Boulder Creek. Tempe...
