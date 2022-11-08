ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
NFL

NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts

The NFL announced an expansion of its partnership with top research universities to collect data from on-field head impacts – through novel mouthguard sensors – to augment injury reduction efforts at the professional and collegiate level, including through rules changes and the development of higher-performing equipment. Joining the program this year are universities Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt.
