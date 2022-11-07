Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Stockyards zoning change moves forward to council vote
A ban on multifamily developments in certain areas of the Stockyards is closer to becoming a reality after the Fort Worth zoning commission voted 5-3 to recommend the city’s request. Fort Worth City Council will make the final decision at its Dec. 13 meeting. City staff hopes the change...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
fortworthreport.org
Hopes for community police advisory board dashed in Election Night city council vote
After more than two hours of public comment by 38 residents on Election Night, the City Council made a final decision on an issue that has dragged on for years: Fort Worth will not create a community police review board. The deciding vote came four years after an initial recommendation...
fortworthreport.org
LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building
LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis
Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
keranews.org
Arlington mayor, council get one more year per term after landslide win in proposition vote
The proposition passed with 83.63% of the 94,648 votes cast in favor of giving elected officials nine years in office per position in unofficial results. The change means an Arlington resident, if elected to council and as mayor, can serve up to 18 years in office. Current council members and...
Frisco ISD residents, trustees consider new rezoning plans at Nov. 7 meeting
This map shows the proposed attendance zone changes at Frisco ISD elementary campuses the board is considering. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD families showed up to a public hearing Nov. 7 to ask questions and voice their concerns about the district’s proposed rezoning plan. In October, trustees were presented...
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall. Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions...
Both Tarrant County judge candidates promise to reduce property taxes. Here's a look at their plans
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — From the top of the ballot in the race for Texas governor to election for Tarrant County judge, about 25 races later, property taxes and how taxpayer dollars are spent is a critical key issue for voters and candidates. WFAA has been profiling Republican candidate...
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
fwtx.com
Warrant Forgiveness Event Set for Saturday
Who among us couldn’t use a little forgiveness, or a lot, for that matter? The city of Fort Worth is offering some this weekend. The Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
Mendocino Farms opening 5th North Texas location in Preston Hollow
The location will open on Nov. 22 and will be officially located at 10720 Preston Rd. Suite 1100.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
Comments / 0