ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Stockyards zoning change moves forward to council vote

A ban on multifamily developments in certain areas of the Stockyards is closer to becoming a reality after the Fort Worth zoning commission voted 5-3 to recommend the city’s request. Fort Worth City Council will make the final decision at its Dec. 13 meeting. City staff hopes the change...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building

LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fwtx.com

Warrant Forgiveness Event Set for Saturday

Who among us couldn’t use a little forgiveness, or a lot, for that matter? The city of Fort Worth is offering some this weekend. The Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy