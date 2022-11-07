LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO