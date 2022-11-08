COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]

