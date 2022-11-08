ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connersville, IN

WRBI Radio

Dragnet remains out for wanted man who stole police vehicle

Southeastern IN — The search continues for a man accused of giving police the slip and stealing a Union County Sheriff’s vehicle. 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes allegedly stole a black Ford F-150 truck with Union County Sheriff’s Office decals. Troopers at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post...
UNION COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Vehicle Break-ins, Auto Theft Reported in Hidden Valley

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating. (Hidden Valley, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins and an auto theft from Hidden Valley. According to Sheriff Shane McHenry, the incidents took place on November 9 between 1:30 and 4:00 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
HIDDEN VALLEY, IN
WRBI Radio

Man found in cemetery died from self-inflicted wound

— The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Thursday on the body found in Everton Cemetery this week. Investigators have determined that the man, who is from the Everton area, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner and Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua man sentenced on attempted abduction

TROY – William C. Hall Jr., 37, of Piqua, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 12 months of prison time for a fourth-degree felony attempted abduction charge and six months of prison time for breaking and entering which will be served concurrent to another. Miami County Common Pleas...
PIQUA, OH
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Police reports overdose, death

Oxford police reported one drug overdose, a catalytic converter theft, and the death of an unresponsive female last week. Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on College Corner Pike the morning of Nov. 4 for a suspected drug overdose. The subject was conscious upon arrival and transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. Suspected crystal meth was collected at the scene by Police.
FOX59

Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after a reported shooting. They found one […]
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 19

19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
CINCINNATI, OH

