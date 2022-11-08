Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are...
WRBI Radio
Dragnet remains out for wanted man who stole police vehicle
Southeastern IN — The search continues for a man accused of giving police the slip and stealing a Union County Sheriff’s vehicle. 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes allegedly stole a black Ford F-150 truck with Union County Sheriff’s Office decals. Troopers at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post...
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Vehicle Break-ins, Auto Theft Reported in Hidden Valley
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating. (Hidden Valley, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins and an auto theft from Hidden Valley. According to Sheriff Shane McHenry, the incidents took place on November 9 between 1:30 and 4:00 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
WRBI Radio
Man found in cemetery died from self-inflicted wound
— The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Thursday on the body found in Everton Cemetery this week. Investigators have determined that the man, who is from the Everton area, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner and Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.
cbs4indy.com
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police. Witnesses told CBS4 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty...
cbs4indy.com
$6K reward offered for info about man believed to connected with suspected west side arson
INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information on a suspected arson from October. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are investigating a fire at the Center Point Apartment Homes at 6710 Hollow Run Drive. Investigators say the October 14 fire is suspected to be arson.
Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua man sentenced on attempted abduction
TROY – William C. Hall Jr., 37, of Piqua, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 12 months of prison time for a fourth-degree felony attempted abduction charge and six months of prison time for breaking and entering which will be served concurrent to another. Miami County Common Pleas...
cbs4indy.com
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months
EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
oxfordobserver.org
Police reports overdose, death
Oxford police reported one drug overdose, a catalytic converter theft, and the death of an unresponsive female last week. Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on College Corner Pike the morning of Nov. 4 for a suspected drug overdose. The subject was conscious upon arrival and transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. Suspected crystal meth was collected at the scene by Police.
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. […]
Catalytic converter theft on the rise; Dayton Police offer a solution
DAYTON — As more and more car owners are falling victims to catalytic converter theft, the Dayton Police Department is looking to help and prevent further theft. There solution, a CatGuard. A CatGuard is specifically designed and tested to protect against catalytic converter theft. It is bolted to the...
Police find shooting victim outside east Indianapolis convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m. They found an adult man outside the business with an apparent gunshot wound.
Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after a reported shooting. They found one […]
Fox 19
19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
Arrest made after woman killed, another injured in Muncie shooting
A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Muncie that left one woman dead and another injured, according to the Muncie Police Department.
UPDATE: One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that sent at least one person to the hospital late Thursday night. Crews were called to the cross of Riverside Drive and East Siebenthaler on the report of a crash just after 11:00 p.m. according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Comments / 0