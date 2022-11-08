ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

worldatlas.com

5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas

Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

ELECTIONS: Voters OK Sunrise Beach ESD, Horseshoe Bay bond issue

Sunrise Beach Village voters approved the formation of Emergency Services District No. 5 and Horseshoe Bay residents voted in favor of an $8 million bond issue during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm elections. In the only contested countywide race in either Llano or Burnet counties, Republican Cheryl Regmund beat Libertarian Joe Burnes for Llano County treasurer.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
brady-today.com

TPWD Establishes Two New Surveillance Zones to Test for Chronic Wasting Disease

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith to establish by emergency rule two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zones located primarily in Gillespie and Limestone counties. The two new surveillance zones will go into effect prior to the start of the general hunting season beginning Nov. 5.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

