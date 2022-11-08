Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-based winery to build $5M Fredericksburg facility
The winery is expected to be completed in 2024.
Johnson City's Texas Vintage Motorcycle Museum is an enthusiast's dream
A Houston whistleblower used his settlement to build the Texas Vintage Motorcycle Museum.
worldatlas.com
5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas
Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
dailytrib.com
ELECTIONS: Voters OK Sunrise Beach ESD, Horseshoe Bay bond issue
Sunrise Beach Village voters approved the formation of Emergency Services District No. 5 and Horseshoe Bay residents voted in favor of an $8 million bond issue during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm elections. In the only contested countywide race in either Llano or Burnet counties, Republican Cheryl Regmund beat Libertarian Joe Burnes for Llano County treasurer.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
KSAT 12
More than 20,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in New Braunfels for anglers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is set to kick off its annual rainbow trout stocking and more than 20,000 fish are expected to be stocked along the Canyon Tailrace of the Guadalupe River in the New Braunfels area. Trout will be stocked just below the...
KSAT 12
Veterans and active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service gleam wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID. The gleam...
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
Metzger, Davis, Smith win local races
Metzger, Davis, Smith win local races Subhead Deep red Gillespie County boosts GOP in statewide races News Staff Wed, 11/09/2022 - 09:33 Image Winners of contested races in Gillespie County included (clockwise from top left): Jan Davis, District Clerk:...
New Braunfels' Festtage downtown lights display will begin holiday season
Santa will be stopping in New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
KSAT 12
‘It meant the world’: US Navy veteran surprises daughter at Clear Spring Elementary after returning home
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After spending most of the year across the world and away from his family, US Navy veteran Joshua Skapura had the surprise of a lifetime for his 7-year-old daughter at Clear Spring Elementary. It was a reunion Josh and his daughter, Evelyn, have patiently waited...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
brady-today.com
TPWD Establishes Two New Surveillance Zones to Test for Chronic Wasting Disease
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith to establish by emergency rule two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zones located primarily in Gillespie and Limestone counties. The two new surveillance zones will go into effect prior to the start of the general hunting season beginning Nov. 5.
mycanyonlake.com
Commissioners to Replat Five-Acre Lot in Front of TPML for Possible Commercial Development
Development in unincorporated Comal County continues as commissioners are expected to approve a request to replat or subdivide a five–acre lot in front of Tye Preston Memorial Library (TPML) into four smaller lots. The agenda item is up for consideration at Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting. To see the replat...
Election results to be posted as available
Election results to be posted as available Subhead ELECTION News Staff Wed, 11/09/2022 - 15:48 Image Election results to be posted as available ...
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
kut.org
Hays County: 2022 General Election Results
Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
