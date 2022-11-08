Read full article on original website
Oklahoma (-8) At West Virginia. Oklahoma’s defensive performance last week was more of an indictment of how bad the Iowa State offense is. So West Virginia should find a way to score a fair amount of points. However, it appears the bottom has fallen off the Mountaineers. They have lost four of their last five, with an average margin of defeat of 20.75 points. The Sooners should comfortably handle business in Morgantown. The hot seat continues to get hotter for Neal Brown.
lastwordonsports.com
Auburn hosts Texas A&M
It is not often that a match-up between a couple of 3-6 teams can create a lot of excitement and buzz, but that is the case this Saturday night when Auburn hosts Texas A&M. Neither team is having the season they envisioned, and both will be fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive. Auburn has an interim head coach in Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, and on the other side, Jimbo Fisher has been hit with major criticism for not living up to expectations. The game will be sold out at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the home crowd ready to see one of their own Williams lead the team out on the field.
lastwordonsports.com
Vols Host Missouri: Three Things To Look For
For the first time this season, the Tennessee Volunteers have to answer questions coming off a loss. The Vols host Missouri on Senior Day on Saturday looking to bounce back from a disappointing drubbing at the hands of now-top-ranked Georgia. Josh Heupel‘s squad just couldn’t get anything going in Athens last week and the Tigers will look to learn a thing or two from the Bulldogs’ defensive masterpiece.
lastwordonsports.com
Texas Tech Week 11: Five Touchdowns Required Against Kansas
The Red Raiders head home this week needing at least two wins in their last three games to become bowl eligible. A Texas Tech week 11 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks is going to be a stiff challenge. No, college football fan from 4 months ago, that last line was not sarcastic. And that is with Texas Tech showing real progress on the field this year. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has done an unbelievable job in getting Kansas turned around in only his second season. In order for Texas Tech to defend its home field, the offense needs to find itself again.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week 10 Heisman Rankings
We are getting down to crunch time. There are three weeks left in the regular. We have had two weeks of playoff polls. There is a narrowing of the field for the various conference races. And awards committees are starting to put their heads together to whittle away at the lists of finalists. Likewise, we have a change at the top of the Last Word Heisman Rankings. Last week, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was atop the polling.
lastwordonsports.com
Kentucky Plays Host To Vanderbilt
This past weekend Kentucky gritted out a 21-17 win over Missouri. That cemented a seventh straight bowl bid for Mark Stoops’ club. Thanks to an interesting scheduling quirk the Wildcats don’t have to leave the friendly confines of Kroger Field for the rest of the season. The first of those contests kicks off at Noon on Saturday on the SEC Network against a team they have had a great deal of recent success against. Let’s break it down and give you a prediction as Kentucky plays host to Vanderbilt.
lastwordonsports.com
November Hawkeyes Host Wisconsin
Hopes of defending the Big Ten West are still alive heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 season. The November Hawkeyes host Wisconsin in a crucial divisional matchup that could play a role in deciding the West Division. In the event of a Hawkeye victory, Illinois will need to lose two of their next three for Iowa to advance to Indianapolis for the second year in a row. With a loss on Saturday, the path is still there, but it becomes much more difficult to navigate.
lastwordonsports.com
Forcing Turnovers is the Key for Gamecock Defense
The South Carolina defense has been a mixed bag during the 2022 season. That was evident in the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt. The win has the Gamecocks sitting at 6-3 and third in the SEC East. They have back-to-back conference road wins for the first time since 2013 and is bowl eligible for the second year under Shane Beamer. Things haven’t always been smooth or pretty, but there is definite progress within the program. There are also plenty of things to clean up and improve on. Whether good or bad the offense gets most of the headlines, while the defense is a work in progress as well. Forcing turnovers is the key for Clayton White’s unit. When they do this the team usually plays well. When they don’t, things can go sideways in a hurry.
lastwordonsports.com
Could D’Onta Foreman Be Carolina Panthers Longterm Starting Running Back
Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in football, yet the Carolina Panthers don’t miss their former first-round pick. While most expected some type of committee effort, Carolina’s current starter is playing at a high level and could maintain this workload in the future. Based on both numbers and the eye test, D’Onta Foreman is making a strong case to keep the Panthers starting running back job in 2023.
lastwordonsports.com
Is a Struggling Denver Broncos Run Defense Rooting for Ryan Tannehill To Start?
The Denver Broncos are coming off of a desperately needed bye week. Fans hope the Broncos figured out whatever ailments the offense has, as it’s been one of the most disappointing units in the NFL. While most will look to see if the offense improved any over the bye week, what could determine the game on Sunday will be if Ryan Tannehill starts, and how well the Broncos can stop the Tennessee Titans running attack.
lastwordonsports.com
IndyCar 101: Qualifying
Qualifying structures vary from series to series, from the needlessly complex to the tried and true, transfer system. What does IndyCar use?. IndyCar utilizes the latter, and at first glance, it may seem a little complicated. The biggest complication lies in the difference between oval qualifying and road course qualifying. So let’s break down exactly how IndyCar qualifies across the various track formats.
