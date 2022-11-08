The South Carolina defense has been a mixed bag during the 2022 season. That was evident in the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt. The win has the Gamecocks sitting at 6-3 and third in the SEC East. They have back-to-back conference road wins for the first time since 2013 and is bowl eligible for the second year under Shane Beamer. Things haven’t always been smooth or pretty, but there is definite progress within the program. There are also plenty of things to clean up and improve on. Whether good or bad the offense gets most of the headlines, while the defense is a work in progress as well. Forcing turnovers is the key for Clayton White’s unit. When they do this the team usually plays well. When they don’t, things can go sideways in a hurry.

