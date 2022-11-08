Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Here’s Yankees’ sales pitch that keeps Aaron Judge in Pinstripes | Klapisch
The year was 2010, notable to any Yankees historian who recalls Derek Jeter at the doorstep of free agency for the first time in his career. The captain was 36, his prime years already past, but no matter: It was time to get seriously paid. Jeter was looking for a...
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
Castellanos' Struggles With the Phillies Cannot Carry Over to Next Season
Nick Castellanos never found his rhythm in 2022, that must change if the Philadelphia Phillies hope to find success next season.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to Aaron Judge multiple times since the season ended
The New York Yankees have made it clear what their top priority is this offseason. Their number one priority is bringing back the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. While Judge of course hasn’t won the award yet, it’s a forgone conclusion that he will be bringing home that hardware.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Yankees Select Jhony Brito, Matt Krook
The Yankees announced they’ve selected pitchers Jhony Brito and Matt Krook onto the 40-man roster. New York also outrighted outfielder Tim Locastro off the roster, and the speedster elected minor league free agency upon clearing waivers. Both Brito and Krook have played seven seasons in the minor leagues. That’d...
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Retaining Key Leadership In 2023
The Houston Astros have some time to savor their World Series championship. But that doesn’t mean that they’re wasting any time waiting to make improvements for 2023. Yesterday, Houston took their first step in keeping their championship model intact. Both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click...
Phillies Season in Review: Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos did nearly everything wrong in 2022, and the Philadelphia Phillies need him to be better in 2023.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Yardbarker
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
Comments / 0