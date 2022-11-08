ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Related
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Select Jhony Brito, Matt Krook

The Yankees announced they’ve selected pitchers Jhony Brito and Matt Krook onto the 40-man roster. New York also outrighted outfielder Tim Locastro off the roster, and the speedster elected minor league free agency upon clearing waivers. Both Brito and Krook have played seven seasons in the minor leagues. That’d...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Retaining Key Leadership In 2023

The Houston Astros have some time to savor their World Series championship. But that doesn’t mean that they’re wasting any time waiting to make improvements for 2023. Yesterday, Houston took their first step in keeping their championship model intact. Both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker

Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade

According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

