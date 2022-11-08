Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks plummet after midterms as Wall Street turns eyes toward inflation data
U.S. stocks plummeted Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors mulled over a mixed verdict from the midterm election results and highly anticipated inflation data looms on the docket. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed over 2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by nearly 650 points, or...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
via.news
EUR/GBP Bullish By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:11 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.997% up from its 52-week low and 4.959% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.40. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 64.69% up from its 52-week low and 32.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,019.88. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58275864, 84.8% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.71% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. The EUR/USD currency pair is one of the world’s most liquid and widely traded currency pairs. The Euro is issued and administered by the European Central Bank, while the US dollar is issued by the Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the United States. A technical analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair uses indicators and moving averages to determine its likely price movement over the coming days.
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 28626, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380581921.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
msn.com
Dow ends more than 400 points higher as investors await midterm elections, inflation data
U.S. stocks ended higher for a second session on Monday, kicking off a busy week that includes the next major inflation update and midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, as the third-quarter corporate earnings season hits the home stretch. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation
"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.864% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.864% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.98. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.53% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98 and 1.215% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
via.news
Identiv Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) rose 9.55% to $9.75 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
via.news
CBOE Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.52% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.68% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.02 and 0.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.35.
