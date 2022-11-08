Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
zycrypto.com
New Metrics Reveals Why Crypto Market Prices Swing Bullish or Bearish
According to data from Santiment, the relationship between social sentiment and crypto bullish and bearish price directions has been forming a new dynamic. In a tweet, the crypto social sentiments analysis platform noted that swing trades during the month had been dictated by how often bullish and bearish calls are happening despite the long-term negative sentiment.
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
via.news
AUD/USD Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.1719% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. About AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.248% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.847% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.86% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8597% for the last session’s close. At 06:11 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.13 and 0.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks plummet after midterms as Wall Street turns eyes toward inflation data
U.S. stocks plummeted Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors mulled over a mixed verdict from the midterm election results and highly anticipated inflation data looms on the docket. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed over 2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by nearly 650 points, or...
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.98. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.26% up from its 52-week low and 2.996% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
USD/JPY Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.8141% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $143.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.009% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.22 and 1.913% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.56.
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.808% up from its 52-week low and 4.741% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.0007% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. About EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.381% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.87 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.87.
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.40. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 64.69% up from its 52-week low and 32.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
CBOE Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.52% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.68% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.02 and 0.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.35.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
via.news
Petroleo Brasileiro Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) fell by a staggering 27.23% in 21 sessions from $16.05 to $11.68 at 15:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.57% to $14,654.84, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Petroleo Brasileiro’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,763.34. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.78% up from its 52-week low and 11.74% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
Comments / 0