Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
zycrypto.com

New Metrics Reveals Why Crypto Market Prices Swing Bullish or Bearish

According to data from Santiment, the relationship between social sentiment and crypto bullish and bearish price directions has been forming a new dynamic. In a tweet, the crypto social sentiments analysis platform noted that swing trades during the month had been dictated by how often bullish and bearish calls are happening despite the long-term negative sentiment.
via.news

AUD/USD Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.1719% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. About AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.248% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.847% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
via.news

GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.86% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8597% for the last session’s close. At 06:11 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.13 and 0.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
via.news

USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.98. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.26% up from its 52-week low and 2.996% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

USD/JPY Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.8141% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $143.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.009% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.22 and 1.913% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.56.
via.news

USD/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.808% up from its 52-week low and 4.741% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

EUR/GBP Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.0007% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. About EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.381% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.87 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.87.
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.40. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 64.69% up from its 52-week low and 32.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

CBOE Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.52% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.68% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.02 and 0.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.35.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
via.news

Petroleo Brasileiro Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) fell by a staggering 27.23% in 21 sessions from $16.05 to $11.68 at 15:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.57% to $14,654.84, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Petroleo Brasileiro’s...
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,763.34. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.78% up from its 52-week low and 11.74% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
