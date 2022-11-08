ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving

According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans

As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category

Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?

I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips

Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
