campussafetymagazine.com
Penncrest Expands ZeroEyes’ Gun Detection Solution to All Schools
SAEGERTOWN, Penn. — ZeroEyes, an A.I. gun detection software solution provider, announces its solution will be deployed across all campuses within the Penncrest School District in Crawford County, Penn., marking an expansion of the district’s original Feb. 2022 deployment from three to six schools. “The Uvalde shooting raised...
campussafetymagazine.com
How IAHSS’ Incident Data Initiative Will Improve Hospital Security
New guidance from the IAHSS will help healthcare security pros make the case for technology, training and other solutions that bolster facility protection. Listen to this podcast using the embedded player below. One of the best ways to convince healthcare facility leadership of the need for a security, emergency management,...
