Related
Tom Brady Uses 1 Word To Describe Buccaneers' Effort On Game Day
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But at 4-5 on the season, the Bucs still have quite a bit of improving to do if Brady is going to make it to his 11th Super Bowl. In no uncertain terms, Brady has ...
Tom Brady’s strong message for Cade Otton, Jake Camarda in Buccaneers’ win vs. Rams
Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.
Bucs make roster moves after big win vs. Rams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their practice squad after Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Rams. Outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu has been released from the practice squad, and outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been signed to take his spot. Snowden was signed by the Chicago Bears as...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game slump with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The Buccaneers are hoping to continue turning their season around as they face the Seahawks in Munich, Germany during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will keep the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South. Here are our Buccaneers Week 10 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.
Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, and there are some key players on the list who will require some monitoring throughout the week. Five Bucs missed Wednesday’s practice, including a pair of wide receivers (Julio Jones,...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Reveals Ref Practically Told Him Not to Challenge During Rams Game
Well, here’s something you don’t hear every day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed after the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that an official suggested the team shouldn’t challenge a controversial call. A Tampa Bay punt during Sunday’s game appeared...
Buccaneers and Seahawks Legends Join Military Members as NFL Expands Overseas Influence
With a strong military presence in Germany, it's as good a time as ever for the NFL to hold its first regular season action in the country, and they enlisted the help of Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott to help get it started.
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they’re ready to regain their swagger when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bucs’ offense finally came to life on a late game-winning drive to beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13, ending a three-game losing streak.
WATCH: Buccaneers arrive in Germany ahead of Sunday’s game
The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.
Tom Brady blasts ’embarrassing’ effort after Buccaneers win over Rams in Week 9
Tom Brady did not hold back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their win over the Los Angeles Rams, per Rick Stroud. “If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort – which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team – is our effort level on game day,” Brady said.
