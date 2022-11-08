ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs make roster moves after big win vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their practice squad after Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Rams. Outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu has been released from the practice squad, and outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been signed to take his spot. Snowden was signed by the Chicago Bears as...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game slump with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The Buccaneers are hoping to continue turning their season around as they face the Seahawks in Munich, Germany during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will keep the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South. Here are our Buccaneers Week 10 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks

MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they’re ready to regain their swagger when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bucs’ offense finally came to life on a late game-winning drive to beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13, ending a three-game losing streak.
