Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership This Week
The preliminary numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show saw the...
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 4 New Matches for 11/17 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.
Lana Explains How Miro Taught Her About Pro Wrestling Psychology
Lana explains how Miro has helped her grow as a professional wrestler. Lana recently appeared in an interview with Fightful where she spoke on a variety of topics, including Miro making reference to her on AEW television. She stated that Miro taught her things regarding psychology and storytelling. “I learned...
AEW Dynamite Lineup Revealed, Returning Tag Team In Action
Tonight on AEW Rampage, they announced the lineup for next Wednesdays AEW Dynamite and it looks great on paper. All the stars are out as we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, Saraya and Samoa Joe. Plus, The Acclaimed will drop their brand new music video. When it comes to matches, we have some bangers on tap when Toni Storm battles the Bunny in a Title Eliminator match, Bandido goes one-on-one against Ethan Page in the Semi-Finals in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevarra and lastly, gold is on the line when Death Triangle defends their Trios Championships against a returning Top Flight and independent standout, AR Fox. You can see the full lineup below.
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Digital Media Champion
The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship was on the line on tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXSTV, and a new champion was crowned. Joe Hendry made his return to IMPACT Wrestling through a series of vignettes prior to Bound for Glory, where he made his official in-ring return as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
GUNTHER Believes Survivor Series 2019 Only Added To His Popularity
During the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, GUNTHER was part of the match, and he was shockingly eliminated within a matter of seconds. While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, GUNTHER talked about his shocking loss. GUNTHER stated that he believes his loss at the event only added to his popularity.
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
Triple H Has Reportedly Not Lost Any Interest In Judgement Day Since Putting Them Together
A report recently came out from WrestleVotes that said Triple H has changed his mind about the Judgment Day stable. It was reported that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the heel faction. Ringside News have now reported that Triple H has always been behind the faction,...
Colby Corino Speaks On His DeathMatch With George South
A match you thought would never happen, happened. Colby Corino battled George South in a DeathMatch last year at WrestleCade. A match many people would’ve never expected to happen, but it sure did. Now, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam.net and spoke about how that match went from a locker room joke to a reality.
Billie Starkz On TJPW Debut: Yes, I’m So Excited!
The 17 year old prodigy is already headed to Japan. It was announced early last month that the 17 year old independent wrestling standout, Billie Starkz, will be heading to Japan to compete for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on November 27th. In her debut, Starkz will battle Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship. Billie Starkz has quickly risen up in the independent wrestling scene battling everyone from Mike Bailey to Maki Itoh. Recently, Billie sat down to speak with Kaden of Fightful Overbooked where she discussed her upcoming trip to Japan.
Mick Foley Speaks On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch
The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.
Huge Match Announced For AEW Rampage On 11/18
Following AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out that he’d have more announcements coming about upcoming Rampage and Dynamite episodes and boy did he. Fans exploded with excitement when Tony tweeted out a AEW Rampage match graphic showing that next Friday, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will take on a returning Konosuke Takeshita and a debuting Jun Akiyama for the Full Gear go-home show. Takeshita was starting to gain a lot of fan fair in the United States as he toured America over the summer and frequently competed on AEW television before heading back to his home promotion DDT in Japan. But now, he’s back and he didn’t come alone. Jun Akiyama, Japanese pro-wrestling legend who is currently also apart of DDT is headed to AEW for the first time. Eddie Kingston has been very outspoken about Akiyama, saying that it would be a dream come true to face him and hoped they could’ve had a match at AEW GrandSlam. Well, this isn’t GrandSlam, but the match is going down!
Colby Corino Talks About How His Dream Match With Davey Richards Came About
A Dream Match is set for NWA Hard Times 3. This Saturday, NWA has their Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event and one of the matches on the show is Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. This match is one that Colby has dreamed of and he sat down with our very own Cassidy Haynes to talk about it.
