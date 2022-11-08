ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience

Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match

The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term

IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
Video Surfaces Showing Paul Heyman Falling Into the Ring After SmackDown

Paul Heyman is one of the most important members of The Bloodline but he’s able to complete all of his tasks without stepping into the ring. Heyman has proved on several occasions that he is more valuable to The Tribal Chief for his mind, but following SmackDown a few weeks ago, the star was urged to accept a tag into the match from Jimmy Uso.
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW

Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE

Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
Colby Corino Praises Matt Cardona Heading Into NWA Hard Times 3

Could Matt Cardona be NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion after Saturday? Colby Corino thinks so. Matt Cardona is set to battle Tyrus and current champion, Trevor Murdoch, for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at NWA Hard Times 3. Cardona has been a former NWA champion in the past, but can he do it again? Colby Corino spoke with Bodyslam.net about the upcoming Pay-Per-View and heavily praised Matt Cardona. When asked about who’s his pick to win the main event, Cardona was an easy choice.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company

Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo

During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns

2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son

Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
The Usos Make WWE History, Break Longest Tag Team Championship Reign Record

Tonight on SmackDown, The Usos defended their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Much more than just the championships were on the line in this match. Legacy was also at the helm. New Day currently holds the record for the longest Tag Team Championship reign in the history of WWE with 483 days. New Day battled as best as they could to stop The Usos from overthrowing their reign, but they couldn’t do it. The Usos retained their championships and now, on Monday, will mark 484 days as champions, beating New Day as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history.
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Digital Media Champion

The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship was on the line on tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXSTV, and a new champion was crowned. Joe Hendry made his return to IMPACT Wrestling through a series of vignettes prior to Bound for Glory, where he made his official in-ring return as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
KiLynn King: We Are Hard-Hitting Women, And We Want To Prove That

The NWA Women’s Division is heating up. There’s been a lot of chatter about the NWA Women’s Division in recent weeks after owner Billy Corgan made comments about not doing another EmPowerrr event. But, despite that, the women are still looking to prove they’re some of the best in the world. NWA World Women’s Title Challenger, KiLynn King, recently sat down with Scott Mitchell of PWMania.com and spoke on the NWA Women’s Division as a whole, saying that women’s wrestling isn’t quite where they want it yet, but they’re working on it. She put over the NWA Women’s roster as a hard-hitting group of individuals. You can see her comments below.

