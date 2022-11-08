Read full article on original website
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
This beer was chosen as the highest rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
That NJ Vegan Food Festival you’ve been waiting for is here
It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer. The Meadowlands Expo Center will be hosting a Vegan Food Festival this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13 and there will be endless vegan vendors that you can get to know.
The grocery store that’s rolling back prices to 2019 for Thanksgiving
Where are you doing your Thanksgiving shopping? Wherever it is, you may have noticed that the prices this year are out of control. Things are so bad in 2022 that according to a survey by personalcapital.com, 1 in 4 Americans plan to pass on the holiday to save money. In...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
What gets taxed in New Jersey? It doesn’t always make sense
Recreational cannabis remains taxable in the Garden State while medical cannabis is no longer so. Judging by the latest version of its Sales Tax Guide, that is chief among what the New Jersey Division of Taxation wants residents to know about how much extra they may have to pay for various items sold in the state.
On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’
BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years. Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department...
Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
3-Day Work Week Offered At Chick-Fil-A; Should New Jersey Adopt New Rule?
Do you think we should switch to a four-day work week in America?. It's a fair question. This has been a longstanding debate for years and those in support of the change say that employees are more productive with a healthy work life balance. According to CBSNews.com, there is a...
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
