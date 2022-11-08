ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

PA-based Coast Guard cutter returns home

PORT ANGELES — The Coast Guard Cutter “Active” and crew returned to their Port Angeles homeport Friday. They finished a 65-day patrol in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean near Central and South America. During the patrol, the Active’s crew rendezvoused with other cutters for joint...
PORT ANGELES, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Finishing touches on the holiday tree

City of Edmonds crews place the ornaments on the holiday tree Thursday morning in downtown Edmonds. The tree, located in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, will be officially lit during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26. Learn more about that event here. —...
EDMONDS, WA

