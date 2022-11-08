Read full article on original website
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Tracking November snow: Slick driving conditions for Sequim, Port Townsend
Areas in the North Sound are seeing snowy roadways after a winter-weather system rolled through the region. FOX 13 Seattle's John Hopperstad is live in Sequim with a closer look at the driving conditions, after multiple drivers spun out Monday night.
Light snow, gusty winds of up to 50 mph possible in Whatcom, San Juan counties
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom, San Juan, northern Clallam counties and some areas along the Hood Canal could see some snow on Monday morning as a winter weather storm reaches western Washington. The snow is not expected to be widespread or heavy, with accumulations reaching an inch or less....
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
PA-based Coast Guard cutter returns home
PORT ANGELES — The Coast Guard Cutter “Active” and crew returned to their Port Angeles homeport Friday. They finished a 65-day patrol in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean near Central and South America. During the patrol, the Active’s crew rendezvoused with other cutters for joint...
Scene in Edmonds: Finishing touches on the holiday tree
City of Edmonds crews place the ornaments on the holiday tree Thursday morning in downtown Edmonds. The tree, located in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, will be officially lit during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26. Learn more about that event here. —...
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
