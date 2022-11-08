ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, NJ

baristanet.com

Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ

