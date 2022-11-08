Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ
West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
What are the most popular baby names of 2022? The top 20 includes a new No. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Expecting a baby? Here’s some name inspiration: BabyCenter.com, a digital parenting resource that reports on trending baby news, has released its annual list of top baby names, ranking the most popular choices for 2022. While lots of traditional monikers are still trending, there’s a...
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Which cars on the market hold their value the best, worst over time?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With sky-high prices for both new and used vehicles, buyers will want to ensure that the next car they purchase will hold its value in the coming years. But not all models retain their value as well as others.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
