Unique Ceremony, Lineup of Speakers Highlight Veterans Day
The special status of Veterans Day as a Bedford community event is manifested each year by a unique ceremony. Attendees line up to pay tribute to a relative or friend, living or deceased, who served. Then each speaker places a small U.S. flag into a wreath. More than 30 people,...
Bedford Turnout Tops 60 Percent in State Election
Almost 62 percent of the town’s 10,517 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s state election, even though there were no specific local contests. The town clerk’s office, in its preliminary results posted about an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m., reported that 6,507 residents voted. Other...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
Chair Says Volunteer Committee Running on All Cylinders
Jennifer Kelley, chair of the Bedford Volunteer Coordinating Committee, is energized by her role. “It has been gratifying to feel like you’re making a difference,” Kelley said in a recent interview. She pointed out that the VCC is “the entry point for all other committees. So, we want to be easy for people to talk to and willing to communicate with residents.”
Letter to the Editor: The League of Women Voters of Bedford Supports Article 10.
~Submitted by Lora Goldenberg for the League of Women Voters. The League of Women Voters of Bedford supports article 10, the acquisition of easements in order to pave the Reformatory Branch section of the Minuteman Bikeway. As an organization, the League only takes action on issues on which it has...
Council on Aging Message for November 2022
I hope you are all well this month and looking forward to the holiday season. I would like to offer a reminder for daylight savings this year, on Sunday November 6th. Don’t forget to change your clocks, ‘fall back’ and enjoy that extra hour of rest. Darker mornings can be a hazard when moving around your home and I recommend making nightlights are checked and replaced, when needed. This month is also a good time to check all your fire and carbon monoxide alarm batteries. I am reminded from Bedford Fire Department that alarms purchased before 1980 should be replaced. The Bedford Fire Department is happy to assist with the installation of safety alarms, so please reach out if assistance is needed. In addition, take this time to have your emergency and weather-related plans in order, before the New England winter arrives, to ensure a safe winter season.
Commemoration Speakers’ Theme: Learn from History
Bedford’s annual ecumenical commemoration of Kristallnacht on Wednesday evening was an opportunity for speakers to draw parallels between the hate and intolerance in Europe more than eight decades ago and current episodes in the United States. “In the 1930s, the party in control of a government of a sophisticated...
Special Town Meeting Finance Committee Recommendations
The following was submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee:. The Finance Committee has a responsibility to create the budget for the Town as well as to provide recommendations on articles in the Town Meeting Warrant. The committee reviews each article on the warrant, thoughtfully considering presented information and discussion, and then votes a recommendation. While the recommendations are printed in the warrant, the committee is presenting additional information here, in advance of Town Meeting, with the hope that it will be of benefit to residents and voters.
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 2)
There are several procedural topics to keep in mind as we all prepare for Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14. Our open town meetings are our legislative process. Registered voters act on our bylaws, appropriate funds and consider general town business. Our meeting procedures rest on a variety of state laws, the Bedford Charter and Bylaws, a reference guide called Town Meeting Time, and our practices at previous Town Meetings. Many details about the rules and how Town Meeting works are available on the Town’s website.
Letter to the Editor: Protect Conservation Land from Being Paved
Last week at the Conservation Commission meeting, Bedford residents learned something shocking about the plan to extend the Minuteman Bikeway (MMB) across the Reformatory Branch Trail (RBT). Elmbrook and Dellovo Conservation Lands run across parts of the RBT that would be paved. Bedford families sold or donated these lands to...
As Election Day Nears, More Than 20 Percent of Town Has Already Voted
More than 21 percent of the town’s 10,517 registered voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s state election. Town Clerk Bridget Rodrigue reported in an email last Tuesday, “We have checked in 2,272 ballots voted both by mail and in person.”. Early voting ended Friday...
Letter to the Editor: Railroad Avenue Residents Urge a “No” vote on Article 10
The Town has stated that the opportunity to improve Railroad Avenue is one of the main benefits of extending the Minuteman Bikeway. We are residents of Railroad Avenue and we oppose this Extension. We ask you to join us in voting NO on Article 10 on November 14/15. This plan...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension
Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
Letter to the Editor: Bedford’s Energy and Sustainability Committee Endorses Improved Accessibility and Safety Enhancements for the Reformatory Trail
~Submitted by Emily Prince, Chair, Energy & Sustainability Committee. On August 18th the Energy and Sustainability Committee unanimously voted to endorse the Special Town Meeting article related to ensuring the full right of way for the proposed Reformatory Branch trail improvements can be secured. The Committee’s position is consistent with the one taken in advance of the March 2022 Annual Town Meeting. This past March, the Committee unanimously endorsed the two articles at the Annual Town Meeting related to enhancing the usability and safety of this trail.
To the Editor: Side with Those Opposed and Vote “No” on Article 10
I support the people of west Bedford and will note vote “no” on article 10, a proposed paved road and land takings plan on Reformatory Branch Trail (RBT). I share concerns with the people of west Bedford’s strong opposition to the Select Board’s proposed plan to put a paved road and land takings near their homes in west Bedford. At March 2022 Town Meeting, Bedford voters turned down this proposed plan and it was not passed by 1/3 of votes.
Letter to the Editor: Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford, Supports Bikeway Extension
~ Submitted by Corinne Doud, Chair Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford. Note: The views expressed here belong to the members of the Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish in Bedford, and do not reflect the views of the entire congregation. The Environmental Justice Committee of the First Parish...
NewsMatch is Underway
At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?
Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
Town Leaders Share Career Insights with BHS Students
Two key leaders in Town Hall spoke to Bedford High School students last week about how government was the right personal career choice and how its impact can be felt by every citizen. Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton and Director of Public Works David Manugian paid a visit to BHS...
Short Takes from the Housing Partnership – Nov. 7
Members of the Bedford Housing Partnership, meeting on Nov.7, learned that approximately 60 percent of lots in town are non-conforming. The question arose during a lengthy discussion of the proposed two-family amendment to the zoning bylaw that ended with a unanimous vote of support. The board requested Jacinda Barbehenn to...
