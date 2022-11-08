ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Turnout Tops 60 Percent in State Election

Almost 62 percent of the town’s 10,517 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s state election, even though there were no specific local contests. The town clerk’s office, in its preliminary results posted about an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m., reported that 6,507 residents voted. Other...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent's Update ~ November 10

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
The Bedford Citizen

Chair Says Volunteer Committee Running on All Cylinders

Jennifer Kelley, chair of the Bedford Volunteer Coordinating Committee, is energized by her role. “It has been gratifying to feel like you’re making a difference,” Kelley said in a recent interview. She pointed out that the VCC is “the entry point for all other committees. So, we want to be easy for people to talk to and willing to communicate with residents.”
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for November 2022

I hope you are all well this month and looking forward to the holiday season. I would like to offer a reminder for daylight savings this year, on Sunday November 6th. Don’t forget to change your clocks, ‘fall back’ and enjoy that extra hour of rest. Darker mornings can be a hazard when moving around your home and I recommend making nightlights are checked and replaced, when needed. This month is also a good time to check all your fire and carbon monoxide alarm batteries. I am reminded from Bedford Fire Department that alarms purchased before 1980 should be replaced. The Bedford Fire Department is happy to assist with the installation of safety alarms, so please reach out if assistance is needed. In addition, take this time to have your emergency and weather-related plans in order, before the New England winter arrives, to ensure a safe winter season.
The Bedford Citizen

Commemoration Speakers' Theme: Learn from History

Bedford’s annual ecumenical commemoration of Kristallnacht on Wednesday evening was an opportunity for speakers to draw parallels between the hate and intolerance in Europe more than eight decades ago and current episodes in the United States. “In the 1930s, the party in control of a government of a sophisticated...
The Bedford Citizen

Special Town Meeting Finance Committee Recommendations

The following was submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee:. The Finance Committee has a responsibility to create the budget for the Town as well as to provide recommendations on articles in the Town Meeting Warrant. The committee reviews each article on the warrant, thoughtfully considering presented information and discussion, and then votes a recommendation. While the recommendations are printed in the warrant, the committee is presenting additional information here, in advance of Town Meeting, with the hope that it will be of benefit to residents and voters.
The Bedford Citizen

Moderator's Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 2)

There are several procedural topics to keep in mind as we all prepare for Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14. Our open town meetings are our legislative process. Registered voters act on our bylaws, appropriate funds and consider general town business. Our meeting procedures rest on a variety of state laws, the Bedford Charter and Bylaws, a reference guide called Town Meeting Time, and our practices at previous Town Meetings. Many details about the rules and how Town Meeting works are available on the Town’s website.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension

Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford's Energy and Sustainability Committee Endorses Improved Accessibility and Safety Enhancements for the Reformatory Trail

~Submitted by Emily Prince, Chair, Energy & Sustainability Committee. On August 18th the Energy and Sustainability Committee unanimously voted to endorse the Special Town Meeting article related to ensuring the full right of way for the proposed Reformatory Branch trail improvements can be secured. The Committee’s position is consistent with the one taken in advance of the March 2022 Annual Town Meeting. This past March, the Committee unanimously endorsed the two articles at the Annual Town Meeting related to enhancing the usability and safety of this trail.
The Bedford Citizen

To the Editor: Side with Those Opposed and Vote "No" on Article 10

I support the people of west Bedford and will note vote “no” on article 10, a proposed paved road and land takings plan on Reformatory Branch Trail (RBT). I share concerns with the people of west Bedford’s strong opposition to the Select Board’s proposed plan to put a paved road and land takings near their homes in west Bedford. At March 2022 Town Meeting, Bedford voters turned down this proposed plan and it was not passed by 1/3 of votes.
The Bedford Citizen

NewsMatch is Underway

At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?

Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
The Bedford Citizen

Short Takes from the Housing Partnership – Nov. 7

Members of the Bedford Housing Partnership, meeting on Nov.7, learned that approximately 60 percent of lots in town are non-conforming. The question arose during a lengthy discussion of the proposed two-family amendment to the zoning bylaw that ended with a unanimous vote of support. The board requested Jacinda Barbehenn to...
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

