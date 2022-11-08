I hope you are all well this month and looking forward to the holiday season. I would like to offer a reminder for daylight savings this year, on Sunday November 6th. Don’t forget to change your clocks, ‘fall back’ and enjoy that extra hour of rest. Darker mornings can be a hazard when moving around your home and I recommend making nightlights are checked and replaced, when needed. This month is also a good time to check all your fire and carbon monoxide alarm batteries. I am reminded from Bedford Fire Department that alarms purchased before 1980 should be replaced. The Bedford Fire Department is happy to assist with the installation of safety alarms, so please reach out if assistance is needed. In addition, take this time to have your emergency and weather-related plans in order, before the New England winter arrives, to ensure a safe winter season.

