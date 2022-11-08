Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Election 2022 in Arizona: Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters, wins reelection to Senate
We're still counting, Arizona. In Maricopa County, elections officials were working 14 to 18 hours a day to process the results of Tuesday's election. They will keep at it through Veterans Day weekend to verify and count a record number of ballots dropped off at the county's vote centers Tuesday.
Yahoo!
Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race
A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state and a former lawmaker, now leads Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
