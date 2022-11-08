Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
mainlinetoday.com
16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia
Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
billypenn.com
South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun
Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
Two Brothers Open Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Brewery
Great things are in the plans for this brewery as it heads toward a grand opening in a new location. Two Locals Brewing Co. is making history as Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery after signing a lease at uCity Square, a mixed-use development on the Drexel University campus. According to...
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
Philly Art Commission grants final approval for part of Cobbs Creek golf course project
The renovation of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia cleared a hurdle Wednesday. The city’s Art Commission gave final approval to designs for a driving range and education center — after questioning or pushing back on the plans at other points this year. “I’m confident...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms
This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
fox29.com
Local non-profit organizations to host upscale entertainment night to give back to the city's youth
PHILADELPHIA - It's "Talk to Me" night at the Tree House in Hunting Park where kids have the opportunity to talk to trusted adults and mentors. The non-profit that's hosting the event has something even greater in the making, though, and kids from all over the city are invited. Ryan...
Philly Moms Find Brotherly Love By West Rock
A group of moms from Philadelphia walked a brick pathway lined with the names of hundreds of New Haven victims of gun violence — to take solace in the tranquil Valley Street garden, and to find inspiration in how to build a similar memorial in their own home city.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
phillyvoice.com
International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced
The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
NBC Philadelphia
Santa Claus Is Coming to These Philly-Area Malls. Some Places He Already Arrived
The time has come for children to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months for. Though Halloween decorations have barely come down, Santa has already come to some towns.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
phl17.com
New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ
Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to the Main Line
She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers such as Project Runway's Caycee Black for exclusives.
