Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First Impressions: Slow start, strong finish by Iowa in win against North Carolina A&T
After a rough start, the Hawkeyes took care of business against North Carolina A&T in a 112-71 win inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa moves to 2-0 and its schedule is about to amp up significantly over the next few weeks. Let's dive into some of the first impressions of the win.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland opens up on the status of Keagan Johnson
The wide receiver room for Iowa was depleted at the beginning of the year with injuries and while the room has gotten healthier over time, one of the scholarship wide receivers has continued to struggle with injuries. Keagan Johnson was Iowa's leading wide receiver last year as a freshman with...
Can the Badger offense break through against a stingy Hawkeye defense?
MADISON, Wis. -- First team to 10 points wins?. What transpires between Iowa (5-4, 3-3) and Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday very well could be one of the ugliest games in college football season. If you're the Hawkeyes, who are reliant on what is arguably the nation's best defense in college football, you definitely don't mind that.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
'It is a challenge to recruit receivers here': Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland talks recruiting challenges
The Iowa offense has become an easy target all season long for college football fans and the media. Through the first seven weeks, they were the worst offense in Big Ten history. Over the past couple of weeks, things have began to trend in the right direction. It's been a...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0