ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale exit plan for Moira, and 8 more huge soap storylines airing next week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira flees from the village. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The cover-up over Kyle's...
digitalspy.com

11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
digitalspy.com

DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL

Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com

The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment

The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
digitalspy.com

Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie

Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
digitalspy.com

What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?

For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com

Corrie - Summer (Spoiler)

It has been reported that Summer has a showdown with Mike in Coronation Street Christmas scenes: https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/08/coronation-street-spoilers-new-christmas-scenes-as-summer-ramps-up-risky-baby-plan-17717361/. Summer is such a miserable character, with no redeeming features. I wouldn’t care if she was written out the show for good. Aaron can stay though. Summer is such a miserable character,...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs shock twist ahead of semi-final

RuPaul was back judging Drag Race UK this week – and brought plenty of drama with her. Following an over-the-top acting challenge, The Squirrel Games, it was Jonbers Blonder and Black Peppa who found themselves in the bottom two. Following an energetic lip-sync to 'Some Kinda Rush' by Booty...
digitalspy.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer finally revealed by Netflix

The Witcher's upcoming prequel series Blood Origin has released a teaser trailer. The Netflix show, which is set over a thousand years before the events of the main show, stars the likes of Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh, and focuses on a group of outcasts. The first trailer...
digitalspy.com

Interview with the Vampire season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, and more

Interview with the Vampire spoilers follow. AMC's Interview with the Vampire shouldn't work. Anne Rice's books are so beloved, and that corny '90s flick is pretty popular too, so any kind of reimagining feels like a gamble. But here we are with one of the best shows of the year, one that captures the essence of Rice's writing like no other adaptation.
digitalspy.com

I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 6 - November 11 - 9pm - ITV1

Next up, Hancock and Boy George will face the trial and it's an eating one, to which pics and/or the tease will be posted in due course. Anyone would think Christmas is coming given the number of ads we are seeing. Anyways, a lot of excitement for George v Hancock...
digitalspy.com

Corrie's Tyrone

Who else on here like Tyrone from Coronation Street? and do you think he is good looking? as I do. Alan Halsall is a great actor and he is hot. I like Corrie at the moment as Tyrone is in it a lot due to his storyline with the book.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead reveals extended runtime for final episode

The Walking Dead series finale will be 90 minutes in length, it has been confirmed. Airing next weekend on AMC and tying up 12 years' worth of post-apocalyptic carnage, that's half an hour of extra zombie action (via ComicBook), with episodes normally running for around 60 minutes. How it'll all...
digitalspy.com

I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".

Comments / 0

Community Policy