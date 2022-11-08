Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Ashley Graham Shines in Gold Mules & Satin Brown Trench Coat Dress at CFDA Awards 2022
Ashley Graham pulled up to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York dressed to impress. The model wore a chocolate-hued satin trench coat dress that she wore off the shoulder. She cinched the dress at the waist with a black leather belt accented by a gold horseshoe buckle. The model styled her hair in a sleek bun while adorning chunky gold hoop earrings and small accented ear cuffs. Her understated makeup — a nude lip and glamourous eyelashes. For footwear, Graham chose a pair of gold strappy mules designed with a square toe and metallic tone. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity...
Hypebae
Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY
Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Collection
Stüssy and Dries Van Noten are joining forces for a new collection. The streetwear label and Belgian design house are partnering on a fashion collection that infuses the former’s streetwear sensibility with the latter’s affinity for bold colors and patterns. The collection offers pieces such as T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, parkas, jeans and blazers. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionBackstage at Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023 For the collaboration’s campaign, the two brands tapped Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The musician is seen in the campaign wearing pieces such...
Christine Quinn Soars in 6-Inch Versace Heels & Feathered Blazer Dress at CFDA Awards 2022
Christine Quinn went sky-high as she attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Selling Sunset” star wore a black Christian Cowan blazer minidress that had a back covered in white feathers. Her fitted dress also featured a satin double-breasted button front. The embellished piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Quinn accessorized with a pair of multi-colored statement rings, dangling earrings, and a clear ruched bangle. The real estate broker paired the look with a black croc-embossed mini-handbag with a silver-toned curved handle. To complete the look, the reality TV star slipped into a pair of black Aevitas Pointy...
hypebeast.com
Woolrich's "Made in the USA" Collection Renovates the Label's Archival Flannels
Coined “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company,” Woolrich has been making flannel shirts for more than 190 years. Honoring its centuries-spanning history, the outerwear imprint has called on its archives of distinguished American design codes for a capsule of flannels titled “Made in the USA.”. The Fall/Winter 2022...
Jessica Simpson Goes Sky-High in Versace Platform Booties with Graffiti’d Skinny Jeans
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — this time, at her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Friday night. While leaving the occasion in Calabasas, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a pair of blue DSquared2 skinny jeans covered in a black graffiti-like illustrated print. The grungy denim was paired with a low-cut white top and black leather-paneled blazer. Her ensemble was complete with a turquoise-beaded brown leather Western-style belt, black leather tote bag and...
Gigi Hadid Updates Punk Style in Thom Browne Suit With Jockstrap, Heeled Oxfords & Blue Lips at CFDA Awards 2022
Gigi Hadid brought punk rock style to the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York, thanks to Thom Browne. The supermodel hit the red carpet for the occasion at Casa Cipriani, attending as the date of Browne — who, in addition to being named the CFDA’s chairman come January 2023, is also nominated this evening for its Awards’ American Menswear Designer of the Year honor. Hadid’s Browne ensemble, straight off the designer’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week runway, featured a clashing red, white and blue suit, featuring a tweed plaid vest with frayed edges, a vertically striped set of trousers and...
London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld
LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
Jennifer Lawrence Masters Chic Mom Style in Mary Jane Flats with a Tie-Dyed Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lawrence took mom style to chic new heights in New York City this weekend. While strolling in Manhattan after a family outing with husband Cooke Maroney and their child on Sunday afternoon, the Oscar-winning actress wore a navy blue jumpsuit with short sleeves and a cinched waistline. The chic collared piece gained a playful edge from a splatter of rainbow tie-dye across its shoulders, adding a retro appeal to Lawrence’s ensemble. Her outfit was complete with a delicate silver necklace, as well as thin layered huggie earrings.
Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection
“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
Noah and Barbour Team Up for an Outerwear Collab That’ll Add Color to Your Winter Wardrobe
If you’re looking to swap your mossy oak-printed outdoor apparel for more vibrant hues, Barbour and Noah’s newest collaborative drop has your back. The British and American duo, taking cues from the nature-focused lifestyle of the 1960s, launched their brightly colored Autumn Winter 2022 collection this Thursday. Barbour’s iconic Bedale jacket —which the two reimagined in a slew of shades for their first line in 2021—was a key inspiration for the workwear pieces offered in this latest drop. A fusion of Barbour’s heritage and Noah’s playful aesthetic, the Bedale jacket is offered in vibrant new colorways of bold red, classic navy,...
hypebeast.com
NTN Unveils Its Inaugural Summer 2023 Collection
Founded by designer Nobuaki Takahashi, an integral part of the design team at sacai, NTN is an emerging Japanese label centered around functionality and timeless design. Drawing from an array of references, the label reinterprets established silhouettes under the name NTN, Nobuaki Takahashi’s initials and an additional “N” that represents his desire to create products of permanence.
