ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Ann L. Micklus

Ann L. Micklus, 87, of South Whitehall Township, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Allentown. She and her husband, Francis J. Micklus, were married for 67 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Farrell and Lola (Wagner) Farrell. A graduate of Allen High School Class...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Walter J. Bell

Walter J. Bell, 78, of Allentown, died Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He and his wife, Mary Ellen (Pierce) Bell, were married 54 years April 6. Born Jan. 19, 1944, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis J....
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

William Henry Shupp III

William Henry “Bill” Shupp III, 58, of Allentown, died suddenly on Nov. 6, 2022, in his home. Born Feb. 22, 1964, in Allentown, he was the son of the late William Henry Shupp II and Antoinette Elizabeth (Frisch) Shupp. He worked in the packaging department at Samuel Adams,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Frederick W. Snyder

Frederick W. Snyder, 79, of Breinigsville, died Nov. 3, 2022, with his family by his side at his home. He was the loving husband of Gloria J. (Greenawald) Snyder. Born March 23, 1943, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elwood W. and Elsie M. (Muth) Snyder. He...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Gloria Luella Madtes

Gloria Luella Madtes, 78, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the widow of LaMar J. Madtes. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Ida B. (Weaver) Bleiler. A graduate of Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
lvpnews.com

Liberty Bell Museum celebrates 60th anniversary

The Liberty Bell Museum in downtown Allentown observed its 60th anniversary on Sept. 25 and, at the same time, commemorated the 1777 arrival in Allentown close to a dozen cast bells from Philadelphia, including our precious American symbol, now known as the Liberty Bell, for refuge from the British occupational forces during the darkest days of the American Revolution.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Frederick A. Molchany

Frederick A. “Fred” Molchany, 81, of Allentown, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dianne K. (Kingston). Born in Coplay, he was a son of the late George and Victoria (Hudak) Molchany. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Embassy Bank, Phoebe sponsoring Veterans Day commemoration Coffee, conversation at Banko cinema at SteelStack

The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Barry R. Griffin

Barry R. Griffin, 72, of Neffs, died suddenly on Nov. 5, 2022. He and his wife, Vickie L. (Brader) Griffin, were married 10 years on Aug. 28. Born Aug. 2, 1950, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late Earl Raymond and Virginia Jeanette (Ubil) Griffin. He...
NEFFS, PA
lvpnews.com

Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville

Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy