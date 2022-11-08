Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Ann L. Micklus
Ann L. Micklus, 87, of South Whitehall Township, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Allentown. She and her husband, Francis J. Micklus, were married for 67 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Farrell and Lola (Wagner) Farrell. A graduate of Allen High School Class...
Walter J. Bell
Walter J. Bell, 78, of Allentown, died Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He and his wife, Mary Ellen (Pierce) Bell, were married 54 years April 6. Born Jan. 19, 1944, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis J....
William Henry Shupp III
William Henry “Bill” Shupp III, 58, of Allentown, died suddenly on Nov. 6, 2022, in his home. Born Feb. 22, 1964, in Allentown, he was the son of the late William Henry Shupp II and Antoinette Elizabeth (Frisch) Shupp. He worked in the packaging department at Samuel Adams,...
Frederick W. Snyder
Frederick W. Snyder, 79, of Breinigsville, died Nov. 3, 2022, with his family by his side at his home. He was the loving husband of Gloria J. (Greenawald) Snyder. Born March 23, 1943, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elwood W. and Elsie M. (Muth) Snyder. He...
Gloria Luella Madtes
Gloria Luella Madtes, 78, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the widow of LaMar J. Madtes. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Ida B. (Weaver) Bleiler. A graduate of Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science...
Liberty Bell Museum celebrates 60th anniversary
The Liberty Bell Museum in downtown Allentown observed its 60th anniversary on Sept. 25 and, at the same time, commemorated the 1777 arrival in Allentown close to a dozen cast bells from Philadelphia, including our precious American symbol, now known as the Liberty Bell, for refuge from the British occupational forces during the darkest days of the American Revolution.
Frederick A. Molchany
Frederick A. “Fred” Molchany, 81, of Allentown, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dianne K. (Kingston). Born in Coplay, he was a son of the late George and Victoria (Hudak) Molchany. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member...
Embassy Bank, Phoebe sponsoring Veterans Day commemoration Coffee, conversation at Banko cinema at SteelStack
The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks.
Barry R. Griffin
Barry R. Griffin, 72, of Neffs, died suddenly on Nov. 5, 2022. He and his wife, Vickie L. (Brader) Griffin, were married 10 years on Aug. 28. Born Aug. 2, 1950, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late Earl Raymond and Virginia Jeanette (Ubil) Griffin. He...
Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville
Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
