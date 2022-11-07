SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO