ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say Zyontae Allen was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on Nov. 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, and crocs. They say he may have changed clothes. Zyontae is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing Garden City man

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Apartment fire leads to traffic backups in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Wednesday headlines. Traffic is backed up in Garden City as firefighters put out an apartment fire. U-S 80 West Bound is seeing major backups as of 7 p.m. There is also heavy traffic on Kessler Avenue and Old Louisville Road. Garden City Fire...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy