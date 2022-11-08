Read full article on original website
Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Son Wins Chicago’s 1st Congressional District Race
Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday’s race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson’s victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was “more symbolic than a torch.”
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
Daily Beast
Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate’s Signs
Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week. A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Here are the Black candidates who made history on election night
A record number of Black candidates from major parties ran for high office in this year’s midterm elections. While it’s still too soon to determine which party will control the House and the Senate, some states are already celebrating Black historic wins for jobs from governor to secretary of state.
19thnews.org
With Val Demings’ and Cheri Beasley’s losses, there are still no Black women in the U.S. Senate
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. The Senate has had no Black women since Kamala Harris became the country’s first woman vice president nearly two years ago. This year, two candidates had a chance of changing that: Cheri Beasley of North Carolina and Val Demings of Florida. Both Democrats, they emerged as competitive candidates in races that favored their Republican opponents, even surpassing them in fundraising.
Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope
Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise.
Two Atlanta Poll Workers Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The outlet obtained a social media post in what appears to be photos of the woman...
Black Man Makes History as Pennsylvania’s First African American Lt. Governor
Some historic news was announced for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the state will have its first African American lieutenant governor. Austin Davis will receive this honor as Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor after Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. The gubernatorial nominee, Shapiro, endorsed Davis, who received 63% support in the three-candidate primary race, according to ABC’s affiliate station WHTM (ABC27).
Afro-Cubano Florida Democrat Elected as First Gen Z US Congress Member
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected as the first Generation Z (Gen Z) member of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, according to NPR. The progressive Democrat also made history by becoming the first Afro-Cubano elected to Congress. Frost was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Frost spoke to CBS News...
President Joe Biden Calls on Americans to Honor Veterans on Nation’s 68th Veterans Day Anniversary
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve in the U.S. armed forces. A 2021 “Employment Situation of Veterans” report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there are 18.5 million Veterans, with 1.3 million being on Active Duty, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Federal Register per Fox News. Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families provided that there are more than 2.3 million Black and African American Veterans in the U.S. and over 350,000 active Black and African American Active Duty and Selected Reserve members.
