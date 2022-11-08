ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Black Enterprise

Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson's Son Wins Chicago's 1st Congressional District Race

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday's race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson's victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was "more symbolic than a torch."
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate's Signs

Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week. A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department's Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. "This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA
19thnews.org

With Val Demings' and Cheri Beasley's losses, there are still no Black women in the U.S. Senate

We're making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. The Senate has had no Black women since Kamala Harris became the country's first woman vice president nearly two years ago. This year, two candidates had a chance of changing that: Cheri Beasley of North Carolina and Val Demings of Florida. Both Democrats, they emerged as competitive candidates in races that favored their Republican opponents, even surpassing them in fundraising.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Man Makes History as Pennsylvania's First African American Lt. Governor

Some historic news was announced for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the state will have its first African American lieutenant governor. Austin Davis will receive this honor as Pennsylvania's first African American lieutenant governor after Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night in the race to become Pennsylvania's 48th governor. The gubernatorial nominee, Shapiro, endorsed Davis, who received 63% support in the three-candidate primary race, according to ABC's affiliate station WHTM (ABC27).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Black Enterprise

President Joe Biden Calls on Americans to Honor Veterans on Nation's 68th Veterans Day Anniversary

Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve in the U.S. armed forces. A 2021 "Employment Situation of Veterans" report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there are 18.5 million Veterans, with 1.3 million being on Active Duty, according to the U.S. Department of Defense's Federal Register per Fox News. Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families provided that there are more than 2.3 million Black and African American Veterans in the U.S. and over 350,000 active Black and African American Active Duty and Selected Reserve members.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

