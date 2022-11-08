ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYFxd_0j3PAx6s00

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues , delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize.

If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.

The lottery announced the winning ticket — which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball — was sold in California. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena , an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.

Powerball: The winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion jackpot

Another winning ticket in Florida has earned a $2 million cash prize for matching five numbers, plus selecting Power Play.

Twenty-two other tickets in 16 states have won $1 million. Those winners are found in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, according to Powerball’s official site .

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when dozens of drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million , that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

But even if you didn’t win big this time around, there are eight other ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket.

If any of your numbers match, hang onto your ticket and sign it. If you were to lose your unsigned winning ticket and another person finds it, they can claim it. Where you can claim your prize and the length of time you have to collect it will vary by jurisdiction.

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the U.S. and is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game has been played since 1992.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, but the grand prize is back down to an estimated $20 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

DOJ, House Dems urge Supreme Court to deny Trump bid to shield tax returns

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a bid by former President Trump to block his tax returns from being handed over to a House panel. The court filings had been requested by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency matters arising in the District of […]
KLST/KSAN

Migrants discovered in trailers at two checkpoints in recent days, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two trailers stopped by agents in recent days were attempting to smuggle migrants past U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in South Texas. In the separate encounters, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley sectors arrested 29 migrants and two drivers from two tractors — one pulling a grain hauler-style trailer and the other […]
SARITA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Army seeks information in the death of Staff Sergeant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Army investigators have reason to believe that individuals in San Angelo have information surrounding the murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was shot to death with a high-powered rifle in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX. A vehicle of interest […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Bi-District round scores

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. Thursday Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
MERCED, CA
KLST/KSAN

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant requested by the District Attorney’s Office, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities

The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy