Bill Walker has wasted over $3.8 million in three failed runs for governor
Bill Walker has been generous to the Ship Creek Group and campaign-associated Alaska economy, spending over $3.8 million in failed gubernatorial election campaigns since 2010. He’s Alaska’s Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who has failed for statewide office three times in six years, but spent $175 million doing so.
My Clallam County
Here's how ranked choice voting will decide Alaska's Senate race
(WASHINGTON) — Two days after the midterms, the Senate races in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain undecided. With Georgia headed toward a runoff in December and Arizona and Nevada still counting votes, Alaska is moving to ranked choice voting to determine its winner. None of the candidates in...
Delta Discovery
Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race
Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
kdlg.org
Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings
Alaska's Board of Fish will hold the statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due Monday, Nov. 14. Submit comments by clicking here. View proposals by clicking here.
Dittman Research for the win again, predicting all races correctly
Alaska-based Dittman Research was a clear winner on Tuesday, with a sweep of all the elections polled. The Alaska survey firm, started by Dave Dittman and now owned by Matt Larkin, predicted several races correctly. Before Tuesday’s election, Dittman made these predictions:. Mary Peltola would win on election night...
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
kcaw.org
As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature
With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
montanarightnow.com
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
kmxt.org
Alaska votes: Midterm election results from NPR
The first Alaska election results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but most races are not expected to be resolved on Election Night. The race will not be finalized until ranked choice votes are tabulated on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
yamhilladvocate.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
‘Goodbye, not goodbye’
Exciting new beginnings — they always come with sad farewells. It was nearly 30 years ago that Ed Rasmuson recruited me to be his partner in the creation of what is now the largest philanthropy in Alaska. “It’s yours if you want it,” is how he put his offer that I become the only employee […] The post ‘Goodbye, not goodbye’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska and other states reach settlement with Experian over compromised consumer data
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaskan Attorney General Treg Taylor, along with the attorneys general of 39 other states, have reached a settlement with Experian Data Corp. The entity was being sued for not notifying consumers of an identity thief retrieving people’s sensitive data from one of their databases. Out...
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
KIMA TV
Washington state general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
