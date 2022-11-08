ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Periods of rain Wed.; NW Minn. sees a PM wintry mix, then heavy snow on Thursday

Due to very dry weather in September and October, many of us welcomed the periods of rain that we saw overnight. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have periods of rain today, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Colder air works into the low pressure system’s circulation later today. West-central Minnesota and parts of northwestern Minnesota could see a wintry mix, with icy roads possible this evening into Thursday and early Friday.
Blizzard, winter storm warnings in northern Minn.; metro thunderstorm chance

ListenBlizzard and winter storm warnings northern Minn.; thunderstorm chance metro. There are two seasons in Minnesota right now. The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota have springlike temps and dew points. We could see some occasional showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Thursday. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be...
Blizzards and severe thunderstorms? Minnesota may see both Thursday

Welcome to Minnesota. Here we get blizzards and severe thunderstorms. At the same time. That could be the scenario Thursday afternoon as a powerful storm system dumps wind-driven heavy snow in northwestern Minnesota and sparks a few severe thunderstorms in the southeast. I’ve detailed the blizzard and winter storm warnings...
Dire warnings from world leaders at annual global climate conference

That’s the stark warning from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the annual COP27 summit in Egypt this week. What does this mean for our global fight against climate change? And what’s the Minnesota perspective?. We ask two Minnesota climate watchers who are at COP27. Pat Hamilton...
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities

Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
St. Cloud voters back tax hike for parks; Duluth voters narrowly say 'No'

Voters in St. Cloud overwhelmingly supported a property tax hike to infuse millions of dollars into city parks over the next three years, while Duluth residents narrowly rejected a ballot question that would have raised additional funding to support neighborhood green spaces. Nearly 65 percent of voters in St. Cloud...
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests

There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
Police reform advocates say voters skeptical of tough on crime message

At a candidate forum hosted by MPR News last month, Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz was asked what his priorities would be if elected. “My top priority is crime, crime and crime,” Schultz answered. Schultz went on to argue that incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison hadn’t done enough...
Talking Volumes: Ross Gay on 'Inciting Joy'

Poet Ross Gay believes in joy. But he pays careful attention to how one defines that word. It is not simply happiness or delight, he says in his new book “Inciting Joy.” Rather, it is what grows from the fertile soil of breaking and belonging. It is the light that emanates from us when we help each other carry our sorrows.
Minnesota Democrats win Capitol ‘trifecta’: Governor, House and now Senate

Minnesota Democrats will control the Minnesota Legislature and the governor’s office come 2023, after they picked up the Capitol “trifecta” on Tuesday. As votes were tallied overnight, Democrats edged out Republicans to flip the Minnesota Senate and to retain a majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives. And Gov. Tim Walz won reelection against Republican challenger Scott Jensen.
MINNESOTA STATE

