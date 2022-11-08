Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Knock on a stranger's door to talk politics? These Minnesotans say sure!
Krista Gomez and Aaron Farris spent long afternoons door-knocking for their parties (DFL and GOP respectively) in the run up to the midterm elections. They talk with host Cathy Wurzer about how they’re treated at the doors, how they try to get out the vote and how they feel about the outcome.
mprnews.org
Periods of rain Wed.; NW Minn. sees a PM wintry mix, then heavy snow on Thursday
Due to very dry weather in September and October, many of us welcomed the periods of rain that we saw overnight. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have periods of rain today, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Colder air works into the low pressure system’s circulation later today. West-central Minnesota and parts of northwestern Minnesota could see a wintry mix, with icy roads possible this evening into Thursday and early Friday.
mprnews.org
Wintry weather up north; metro thunderstorm chance; chilly weekend ahead
It felt more like May than November Thursday morning in the Twin Cities, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Our average Twin Cities high is 45 degrees on Nov. 10. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported 68 degrees at 11 a.m. Temperatures could still rise a bit more. A cold front will...
mprnews.org
Blizzard, winter storm warnings in northern Minn.; metro thunderstorm chance
ListenBlizzard and winter storm warnings northern Minn.; thunderstorm chance metro. There are two seasons in Minnesota right now. The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota have springlike temps and dew points. We could see some occasional showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Thursday. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be...
mprnews.org
Blizzards and severe thunderstorms? Minnesota may see both Thursday
Welcome to Minnesota. Here we get blizzards and severe thunderstorms. At the same time. That could be the scenario Thursday afternoon as a powerful storm system dumps wind-driven heavy snow in northwestern Minnesota and sparks a few severe thunderstorms in the southeast. I’ve detailed the blizzard and winter storm warnings...
mprnews.org
DFLers see ‘historic’ chance to solidify legal abortion in Minnesota
Tuesday’s elections delivered majorities to the Minnesota House and Senate that favor enshrining access to abortion in state law. Supporters say they’re preparing now to flex that new political power quickly next year at the Capitol. For the first time in Minnesota history, both houses will hold enough...
mprnews.org
Dire warnings from world leaders at annual global climate conference
That’s the stark warning from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the annual COP27 summit in Egypt this week. What does this mean for our global fight against climate change? And what’s the Minnesota perspective?. We ask two Minnesota climate watchers who are at COP27. Pat Hamilton...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
mprnews.org
Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
mprnews.org
MN Attorney General Keith Ellison on his narrow win and his priorities moving forward
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks with host Cathy Wurzer about his tight election and priorities moving forward into his second term. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
mprnews.org
Here, piggy piggy! Pig on the run produces porcine fun in St. Paul neighborhood
A sizable group of neighbors gathered on a porch late morning Thursday in St. Paul, near Victoria Street and Grand Avenue. And it wasn’t just to enjoy the unseasonable warmth. “I thought they were looking at a dog,” Vanessa Beardsley said. “And I realized: It was a pig.”...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
mprnews.org
Now that the DFL controls the MN state government - what will they do with their power?
Host Cathy Wurzer talks with Erik Eskola, journalist and political observer and Brian Bakst, MPR News political reporter about what they are watching for when lawmakers convene this winter. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google...
mprnews.org
St. Cloud voters back tax hike for parks; Duluth voters narrowly say 'No'
Voters in St. Cloud overwhelmingly supported a property tax hike to infuse millions of dollars into city parks over the next three years, while Duluth residents narrowly rejected a ballot question that would have raised additional funding to support neighborhood green spaces. Nearly 65 percent of voters in St. Cloud...
mprnews.org
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests
There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
mprnews.org
Art Hounds recommend irresistible rhythms of Taiko drumming and jazz guitar
Arts and culture enthusiast Tommy Sar of St. Paul recommends checking out the screening of a new documentary centering women and nonbinary people in Taiko drumming. Filmed in Minnesota and Japan, “Finding Her Beat” makes its state premiere this weekend during the Sound Unseen film festival. For centuries,...
mprnews.org
Police reform advocates say voters skeptical of tough on crime message
At a candidate forum hosted by MPR News last month, Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz was asked what his priorities would be if elected. “My top priority is crime, crime and crime,” Schultz answered. Schultz went on to argue that incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison hadn’t done enough...
mprnews.org
Talking Volumes: Ross Gay on 'Inciting Joy'
Poet Ross Gay believes in joy. But he pays careful attention to how one defines that word. It is not simply happiness or delight, he says in his new book “Inciting Joy.” Rather, it is what grows from the fertile soil of breaking and belonging. It is the light that emanates from us when we help each other carry our sorrows.
mprnews.org
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Democrats win Capitol ‘trifecta’: Governor, House and now Senate
Minnesota Democrats will control the Minnesota Legislature and the governor’s office come 2023, after they picked up the Capitol “trifecta” on Tuesday. As votes were tallied overnight, Democrats edged out Republicans to flip the Minnesota Senate and to retain a majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives. And Gov. Tim Walz won reelection against Republican challenger Scott Jensen.
Comments / 0