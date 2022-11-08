Due to very dry weather in September and October, many of us welcomed the periods of rain that we saw overnight. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have periods of rain today, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Colder air works into the low pressure system’s circulation later today. West-central Minnesota and parts of northwestern Minnesota could see a wintry mix, with icy roads possible this evening into Thursday and early Friday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO