Raleigh, NC

Comments

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

Please don't advertise your stupidity to the world. The police don't care if your barbecue is pink. They're not going to arrest someone for not giving you a replacement OR refund. It's called a CIVIL matter. 🙄

19
Melanie Kelley
3d ago

smoked meat,,, well,,, meat once it is smoked turns pink. Trust me it's done. probably was smoked for at least 7-10 hrs.

9
BAMUZ_
3d ago

This is right up there with suing Texas Pete because it’s made in NC…

18
 

