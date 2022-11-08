ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Georgia's win over Tennessee was most-watched college football game of 2022 so far

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWlBM_0j3P624L00

Over 13 million people watched Georgia beat Tennessee on Saturday.

According to CBS, the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Volunteers was the most-watched college football game of the season and the most-watched Georgia-Tennesse game ever. The game pitted the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia will likely be at No. 1 on Tuesday night in the second set of rankings.

The audience likely would have been even larger had the game been closer. Georgia took a 21-3 lead in the first half on the way to an easy win. Tennessee was overwhelmed after Georgia scored three touchdowns in just over nine minutes in the first half.

The game surpassed Tennessee’s win over Alabama for the most-watched game of the season. The Volunteers’ dramatic 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide on the last play of the game drew over 11.5 million viewers. That game was also on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Overall, the two top-10 matchups between SEC teams on Saturday drew over 20 million viewers. Over 7.5 million people watched LSU’s overtime win over Alabama Saturday evening. The third-most watched game of the weekend was Ohio State’s surprisingly close win over Northwestern. That game had over 4.7 million viewers on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia’s win on Saturday also drew more viewers than the Houston Astros’ World Series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series that night. Over 12.5 million people watched the Astros beat the Phillies and the week’s most-watched World Series game (Game 5 on Thursday) had over 12.7 million viewers.

Only the NFL scored more viewers than Georgia’s win over Tennessee. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams had over 20 million viewers on CBS on Sunday afternoon and the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Tennessee Titans had 17.7 million viewers on NBC Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Georgia Tech

MIAMI HURRICANES (4-5, 2-3 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993) | CAREER: 66-65 (11th season) | AT MIAMI: 4-5 (first) GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (4-5, 3-3 ACC) INTERIM HEAD COACH: Brent Key (Georgia Tech, 2001) | CAREER: 3-2 (first season) | AT GT: 3-2 (first) 3:30 PM ET |...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New quarterbacks not working out across NFL this season

The 2022 offseason was not a fruitful one for NFL contenders looking for new starting quarterbacks. Many options looked intriguing: Russell Wilson unwanted in Seattle, Matt Ryan's career winding down in Atlanta and Carson Wentz coming off a sour ending in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos traded for Wilson, the Colts dealt Wentz to Washington and acquired Ryan.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy