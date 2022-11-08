ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

thatoregonlife.com

Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure

Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
