Republican Christine Drazan concedes the governor’s race to Democrat Tina Kotek
Christine Drazan, who had hoped to become the first Republican governor in Oregon in more than three decades, conceded the governor’s race. In a statement posted on YouTube on Friday, she acknowledged her loss to Democrat Tina Kotek, who declared victory in Portland on Thursday. “I wish her and...
Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure
Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
