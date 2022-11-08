HP's $230 big screen 1440p IPS is a no-compromise Black Friday gaming monitor deal

HP X32 | 31.5-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $389.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

We're in a strange situation with Black Friday gaming monitor deals , because we've already seen some outstanding offers that are going to be tough to beat for anyone listing new discounts on the blackest Friday of all. This 32-inch IPS panel is one such beast because this HP X32 1440p gaming monitor is just $230 at Best Buy right now.

To be honest, at this price, I'd normally expect to see either a large screen, but 1080p resolution, or a 27-inch VA at best. And a resolutely 144Hz refresh rate if there was anything above the 60Hz standard.

But this HP X32 ticks every single box for a high-quality gaming monitor in 2022. IPS panel? ☑️ 1440p resolution? ☑️ High refresh rate? ☑️ Low response time? ☑️ Adaptive sync? ☑️

And then you get the added bonus of a 31.5-inch display. Honestly, what else do you want, people? The moon on a stick?! The damned thing's even height-adjustable.

It's got a pretty standard 400cd/m² brightness rating, which means you're never going to get any kind of HDR goodness out of it. But let's be practical, HDR on PC is a fustercluck at best. There are only two inputs, one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4, which is maybe a little limited, but in PC land we just want our gaming rigs represented anyways.

For this little cash I would have expected some genuine compromises, but this HP gaming monitor deal just simply seems to be a great discount on a quality bit of PC gaming kit.