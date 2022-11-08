Read full article on original website
Veterans Day Activities Happening Friday in Sterling; Here’s What’s Planned
STERLING, Kan. – Arden McKee Post 128 of the American Legion in Sterling will be hosting a free-to-veterans breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 6 a.m. with a program at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast is open to the public by donation. RVSP by calling (620) 278-6215. Friday...
USD 308 to Host Second Annual Educator for a Day Event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17, 2022. In 2021, Hutchinson Public Schools hosted their first-ever Educator for a Day event, giving leaders in the Hutchinson Community an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st century education. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
Shop Local. Give Local. Girls-Night-Out to Support United Way of Reno County is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Join United Way of Reno County on Wednesday, November 9th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for “Shop Local, Give Local,” a girls-night-out shopping event. Shop 15 local boutiques all in Memorial Hall while enjoying a cocktail and appetizers all for a great cause. These local boutiques will give 20% of their proceeds to the United Way campaign.
Leo L. Holmes
Leo L. Holmes, 96, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1925 in Hanston, Kansas, the son of Elmer M. and Flora Mae (Goller) Holmes. He graduated from Hanston High School with the class of 1944. Leo later received...
Donald Dean Rounds
Donald Dean Rounds of McPherson, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at McPherson Hospital at the age of 95. Donald was born on October 4, 1927, at 703 Walnut, Enid, Oklahoma. He was the first child of Jasper William Rounds and Hazel Marie (Smith) Rounds. The family moved to Blackwell,...
Shari Rae (Goering) Henson
Shari Rae (Goering) Henson was born in the McPherson Hospital on April 20, 1973, to Bryce and Irene (Shannon) Goering. She was the third of three children. She lived most of her life in McPherson except for four years in Leadville, Colorado, from the fall of 1975 to the fall of 1979. Shari was baptized in the First United Presbyterian Church of Leadville on June 5, 1977. The family returned to McPherson in 1979, and Shari attended school in the McPherson School district through her senior year, graduating from McPherson High School in 1991. She attended Hutchinson Junior College where she studied Office Technology. On March 8, 2003, she was united in marriage to Richard (Rich) Henson, and they were blessed with a daughter, Hailey Rae, who was the light of their lives. Over the years, Shari worked at CertainTeed Mfg., Court Trustee’s Office, McPherson Middle School, Heartland Vet Clinic, and Lincoln Elementary School.
Margaret Jean Cabbage
Margaret Jean Cabbage, 91, died November 5, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 18, 1931, in Topeka, to Orlo Harry and Elva Gertrude (Street) Moore. Margaret graduated from Topeka High School in 1949, and Washburn University in 1953, with her bachelor’s degree. While at Washburn, she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. When her daughters were young, she was a fixture in helping with Girl Scouts, PTA, and at their schools. She continued to volunteer in elementary school classrooms through the years. In addition, Margaret was passionate about promoting and helping with programs for individuals with disabilities, volunteering countless hours at the Early Education Center. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BL and Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Margaret was active in local and district United Methodist Women and instrumental in establishing Trinity Treasures. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading. Above all, her number one priority was her family; Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Eldon Lee Belote
Eldon Lee Belote, 83, of Nickerson, died November 9, 2022, at his home. He was born April 14, 1939, in Sylvia, to Harold I. and Edna E. (Dunn) Belote. Eldon attended Sterling High School. He worked as a refrigeration air-conditioning technician at KDOT for 33 years. A hard worker, Eldon also worked at McQueen Auto Salvage and did some farming, but was most passionate about auto body repair. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
A. Ralph Jordan, Jr.
Ralph Jordan, Jr., 87, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. Ralph retired from John’s Manville prior to owning & operating Ralph’s Lawn Care. He then was a driver for Midway Motors and a greeter for Walmart. Ralph...
Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
Barbara Beryl (Stewart) Hamilton
Barbara Beryl (Stewart) Hamilton, the third child and daughter of Clifford “Bill” and Helen (Barnett) Stewart was born on February 17, 1938 in Halstead, Kansas. Barbara attended Haven Grade School and High School where she was a twirler in the band and a member of the choir. She...
Mary Ann Yahnke
Mary Ann Yahnke, 78, died November 5, 2022, in Kingman County. She was born June 8, 1944, on the Naval Base in Oakland, CA, to John William and Hazel (Richardson) Whomans. Mary Ann graduated from Kingman High School in 1962, and Adela Hale School of Business in 1963. She worked at Farmarco as a bookkeeper and a variety of other jobs before retiring. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, especially working in her flower beds. She was also quite creative making numerous items by hand. Mary Ann would spend countless hours crocheting, quilting, knitting, wheat weaving, and working on stained glass. She was a member of the Norwich Christian Church, where she enjoyed the ladies’ groups as well as all the fellowship and support the church provided to her.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson Seeks Workforce Development Coordinator
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is seeking a Workforce Development Coordinator who will oversee their EPIC Skillz program for middle and high school students and the Club’s leadership programs for kids in 4th through 12th grade. The Workforce Development Coordinator is a key member...
Jerome “Jerry” Leonard Land
Jerome “Jerry” Leonard Land was born on October 2, 1933, at the home of his grandmother in Juniata, NE to Charles L. and Josephine L. (Fifield) Land. After graduating high school in Omaha in 1952, he joined the army and served during the Korean war, stationed in Germany. He attended college and graduated with a degree in draftsmanship after which he went to work for the Metropolitan Water District in Los Angeles.
John “JB” Branson Tarr
John Branson “JB” Tarr died in the arms of his loving wife of 72 years on November 9, 2022, on his 91st birthday, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 9, 1931, in Cherokee, OK, to Jesse Cornelius and Lois Fay (Van Wye) Tarr. JB graduated in...
JoAnn “Jo” Louise Allen
JoAnn “Jo” Louise Allen, 88, of Wichita, died November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 29, 1934, in Garden City, to Ralph H. and LaVona R. (Becraft) Cooley. Jo graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, and attended Hutchinson Junior College. On December 10, 1954, she married Burton (Bob) H. Allen, in Hutchinson. He passed away September 9, 1991.
Rosalyn ‘Rose’ Mae Diasio
Rosalyn ‘Rose’ Mae Diasio was born Monday, October 7, 1935, in Buhler, KS, to Albert Warkentin and Thelma (Froese) Warkentin. She passed away into the arms of her Father in heaven on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Rose grew up on a farm outside of Buhler, KS, with her...
Winifred ‘Winnie’ Jean Hendershot
Winifred ‘Winnie’ Hendershot, 100, who lived in Hutchinson over 70 years, died November 4, 2022, at Brookdale East Senior Living Center, Wichita. Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 East Avenue E, South Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mike Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Darlow, KS, under the entrusted direction of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. Condolences may also be left for the family by signing the mortuary’s online guest book. To view the funeral service online, go to the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church facebook page.
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Bruce L Cuadillo
Bruce L. Caudillo, 52, of Hutchinson, died November 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born September 6, 1970 in Hutchinson, to Ben and Linda (Guthrie) Caudillo. Bruce graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, in 1990. While in high school, he participated in football and boxing. He was...
