I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 2 days ago

1. This "friend" in need of a favor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPIAY_0j3P1uAl00
u/danielmarkwright / Via reddit.com

2. This "friend" who doesn't value hard work:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci1HW_0j3P1uAl00
u/lolotimeacc / Via reddit.com

3. This pushy "friend" who put up a fight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owaf4_0j3P1uAl00
u/popcorn_schmopcorn / Via reddit.com

4. This "friend" who really just wanted free TV:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecsr9_0j3P1uAl00
u/BlindKraken / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKc7Y_0j3P1uAl00
u/BlindKraken / Via reddit.com

5. This "friend" who was feeling picky:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAfV1_0j3P1uAl00
u/addpulp / Via reddit.com

6. This "friend" who thought they'd get free stuff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtPoK_0j3P1uAl00
u/Flightxx / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zbZI_0j3P1uAl00
u/Flightxx / Via reddit.com

7. This "friend" who expected to be paid for their company:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqnrW_0j3P1uAl00
u/zbot_881 / Via reddit.com

8. This "friend" with quite the wishlist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315zHG_0j3P1uAl00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

9. This "friend" with fashion on the brain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFZw8_0j3P1uAl00
u/HotMess-Express / Via reddit.com

10. This "friend" who got aggressive:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4HaH_0j3P1uAl00
u/Lxpislxzuli / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXrjh_0j3P1uAl00
u/Lxpislxzuli / Via reddit.com

11. This "friend" who wanted to plagiarize:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNONw_0j3P1uAl00
u/sunset_texan / Via reddit.com

12. This "friend" who really wanted free photography:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfyOm_0j3P1uAl00
u/Lts_Braxton / Via reddit.com

13. This "friend" who wanted to play pool so bad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyAP5_0j3P1uAl00
u/tonguegotsuperpowers / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35japq_0j3P1uAl00
u/tonguegotsuperpowers / Via reddit.com

14. This "friend" with an upcoming birthday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262gsN_0j3P1uAl00
u/Justin1387 / Via reddit.com

15. This "friend" who wanted a chauffeur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjJLh_0j3P1uAl00
u/ayesmyownaccount / Via reddit.com

16. And this "friend" who got a little fussy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p17sp_0j3P1uAl00
u/ma-kat-is-kute / Via reddit.com

Check out r/ChoosingBeggars for more infuriating content!

