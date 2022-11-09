ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Unforgivable Things Subway Employees Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And 8 Things They Absolutely Love

By Dave Stopera
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475DsU_0j3P1kaj00

Chances are you've been to Subway, and chances are you've accidentally made the person making your sub hate you. Here are 23 things that Subway employees hate that customers do and then eight things they love.

1. Subway employees hate when refuse to get off your phone call while ordering:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bfu7F_0j3P1kaj00
u/nicklulu1994 / Via reddit.com

2. Subway employees hate when you try to order something that is physically impossible to make:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcFGZ_0j3P1kaj00
u/sol_01739 / Via reddit.com

3. Subway employees hate when you don't seem to understand that making sandwiches takes time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2Mxh_0j3P1kaj00
Twitter: @leonardcowalski

4. Subway employees hate when you leave a big ol' mess like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVrKy_0j3P1kaj00
u/bbjizz / Via reddit.com

5. Subway employees hate when you order sandwiches with so many ingredients they defy the laws of physics:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwiUv_0j3P1kaj00
u/baronsofsealand / Via reddit.com

6. And then complain that your sandwich is "too wet":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkJ3R_0j3P1kaj00
u/airscrewed / Via reddit.com

7. Subway employees hate when you don't understand just how many "white cheeses" there are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBkQ3_0j3P1kaj00
reddit.com

8. Subway employees hate when you go all willy-nilly ordering multiple subs right out the gate:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fr9Pu_0j3P1kaj00
u/gotdamnboottoobig / Via reddit.com

9. Or, when you wait 'til the last second to add another sandwich:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZYz7_0j3P1kaj00
u/sandwich-artisan- / Via reddit.com

10. I mean, come on:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3wGC_0j3P1kaj00
u/nerf_ak47 / Via reddit.com

11. Subway employees hate when come in riiiiiiiiiight before closing time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baDyG_0j3P1kaj00
Getty / Via reddit.com

12. And then order a million sandwiches:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oW0V_0j3P1kaj00
u/hockeyplyr45 / Via reddit.com

13. Subway employees hate when you don't understand how footlong bread works:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afbkm_0j3P1kaj00
Getty / Via reddit.com

14. Subway employees hate when you bang on the glass like the person making your sandwich is in a zoo enclosure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478TYq_0j3P1kaj00
u/emikotheyandere / Via reddit.com

15. Subway employees hate when you ask for avocado last:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MYpb_0j3P1kaj00
u/intmnd / Via reddit.com

16. Subway employees hate when you don't answer basic questions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gYjt_0j3P1kaj00
u/rachitsreddit / Via reddit.com

17. Subway employees hate when you launch into your order with reckless abandon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqivJ_0j3P1kaj00
u/itsfrostiiy0 / Via reddit.com

18. Subway employees hate it when you brave the elements just for some Italian BMTs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22h5EB_0j3P1kaj00
u/crippinglybroke / Via reddit.com

19. Subway employees hate when you order salads right in the middle of a lunch rush:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gHmj_0j3P1kaj00
u/hockeyplyr45 / Via reddit.com

20. Subway employees hate when you tell them your entire life story:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lS87_0j3P1kaj00
u/scooterabsorbing / Via reddit.com

21. Subway employees hate when you expect to be let in before they open:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0AQe_0j3P1kaj00
u/scottishassassin / Via reddit.com

22. Subway employees hate it when you vanish into thin air:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLfPg_0j3P1kaj00
u/campbellsoup708 / Via reddit.com

23. And Subway employees hate when you go there once a month and ask for "the usual":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqs3r_0j3P1kaj00
reddit.com

ON THE OTHER HAND...

24. Subway employees love when you add a little joke like this to brighten up their day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ejrqo_0j3P1kaj00
u/beingthebestmetoday / Via reddit.com

25. Or, when you absolutely blow their mind in the order instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0rEV_0j3P1kaj00
u/piepuzzlehead501 / Via reddit.com

26. Subway employees love when you get way more specific with your order at the very beginning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDHY5_0j3P1kaj00
u/narwhalsandkittens / Via reddit.com

27. Subway employees love when you clean up after yourself like a grown adult:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJbuN_0j3P1kaj00
u/selfcertify / Via reddit.com

28. Subway employees love just a little smidgen of appreciation for their job:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEmag_0j3P1kaj00
u/storymaker1235 / Via reddit.com

29. Subway employees love when you give 'em a little tip...or a big one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAqnQ_0j3P1kaj00
u/spunkspacecat / Via reddit.com

30. Subway employees love when you realize just how rude you were being to them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8Z23_0j3P1kaj00

The note reads: "Thanks for voicing your concern to me yesterday. Thanks for your concern for a total stranger. I really didn’t realize I was affecting others with my messed up attitude. I’ll try to be better thanks to you my friend."

u/lavishnessshot9528 / Via reddit.com

31. And Subway employees love when your order instructions come with a little personality:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LR2I9_0j3P1kaj00

Somebody get that person some pickles, STAT!

reddit.com

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

